Modified  District Government Services for July 4, 2023

(Washington, DC) – On Tuesday, July 4, the District Government will observe the Fourth of July holiday. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.



WHAT’S OPEN ON TUESDAY, JULY 4



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor pools will be open on Tuesday, July 4 from 10 am – 6 pm (note: the three children’s pools close from 2 – 3 pm daily). Outdoor pool details at dpr.dc.gov/outdoorpools. Spray parks will be open 10 am – 8 pm, details at dpr.dc.gov/sprayparks. Outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events in these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.



Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Tuesday, July 4. Individuals and families seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.



The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am – 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am – 1 pm.



Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm on Tuesday, July 4.



Modified Service Adjustments



The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will run household trash and recycling collections on a normal schedule on Monday, July 3. Collections will "slide" beginning on Tuesday, July 4 for the remainder of the week into Saturday.

The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Tuesday, July 4. All services will resume on Wednesday, July 5 for bulk trash and recycling.



Construction:



The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Wednesday, July 5 during permitted work hours.



Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will not run normal reversible lane operations on Tuesday, July 4, on the following:



Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park service)



The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Tuesday, July 4 for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Without a companion Afterhours Permit, work for which a construction permit is required is illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.



Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Tuesday, July 4, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing and also except for the Nationals Park neighborhood during restricted game hours. Parking enforcement will resume on Wednesday, July 5.



The Dc Circulator will run regular service on all routes except the National Mall. Service on the National Mall will be suspended on Tuesday, July 4, and will resume on Wednesday, July 5.

The DC Streetcar is operating on a normal schedule.



WHAT’S CLOSED ON TUESDAY, JULY 4



DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed for the summer. Summer school programs will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 and will resume on Wednesday, July 5.



DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. The Library will be available online at dclibrary.org. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation centers, community centers, and indoor aquatic centers will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. All summer camps will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 and resume on Wednesday, July 5.



The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.



The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.



DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.



DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Tuesday, July 4, with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at https://doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page



All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov or downloading the agency’s free mobile app.



The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



The DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Hotline will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.



