REMARKABLE AI PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP AIMS TO CURB SCHOOL SHOOTINGS AND BULLYING
Your Safety, Our Duty”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Enforcement Network (LEN) is thrilled to announce a partnership with Daniel Puder, an Undefeated MMA fighter, WWE's $1,000,000 Tough Enough Champion, and advocate for social change. Puder will spearhead the Anti-Bullying Program as part of this monumental collaboration to bridge communication gaps and support students facing bullying and related challenges.
— The Law Enforcement Network
The LEN Mobile platform empowers schools and educational organizations with a revolutionary mobile app that facilitates seamless communication between administration and students, thus preemptively addressing issues and incidents on campus. LEN's groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence-backed platform also features cutting-edge AI weapon detection capabilities.
Furthermore, LEN has collaborated with Daniel Puder's Non-Profit organization, My Life My Power, to furnish schools with preventative training and programming validated through five published studies in collaboration with the College of William and Mary.
Recent statistics from the National Center for Educational Statistics (NCES) underscore the pressing need for these initiatives. An alarming 20.2% of U.S. students have reported being bullying victims. Moreover, 41% of these victims fear that the bullying will persist. The report also delineates gender discrepancies in bullying patterns, with males subjected to more physical bullying while females face social exclusion and rumor-spreading. https://nces.ed.gov/programs/coe/indicator/a10/bullying-electronic-bullying?tid=4
LEN President Hussein AbuHassan, said, "We are incredibly fortunate to have Daniel Puder join our team. His unwavering dedication to easing the lives of young people and his invaluable experience in counteracting bullying perfectly align with our mission. Together, we can bring about transformative changes to foster a safer, more nurturing environment in schools throughout the U.S."
Drawing from his personal experiences as a public figure and his trials growing up, Daniel Puder is uniquely positioned for this role. He is also the founder of My Life My Power. This 501c3 non-profit organization collaborates with communities, law enforcement, and educators to provide experiential training and programs for youth and adults nationwide.
"I am thrilled to be an integral part of a mission that resonates profoundly with my values," asserts Daniel Puder. "The potential to enact meaningful change on such a grand scale and to empower students to surmount the tribulations of bullying is a cause close to my heart. I eagerly await the positive ripple effects we will achieve through the LEN Mobile app."
About the Law Enforcement Network (LEN): www.lenllc.io
The Law Enforcement Network LLC (LEN) is committed to improving communication between citizens, law enforcement agencies, and security firms. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, LEN's mobile app is a revolutionary tool for emergency responses, significantly enhancing public safety. The platform is connected to over 7000 emergency call centers, covering 96% of the U.S. population, and provides a quick, effective method of contacting local first responders, bypassing potential 911 delays. LEN's AI can also scan real-time video streams to identify potential weapon threats, significantly improving public safety.
About My Life My Power World Inc: www.mylifemypower.org
My Life My Power (MLMP) is a National 501(c)3 Non-Profit that was founded in 2010 by Undefeated Mixed Martial Arts Fighter and WWE’s Tough Enough Champion, Daniel Puder. While Daniel is now a pro athlete, things were quite different for him growing up. He struggled with being overweight and was also in Special Education classes throughout the majority of his schooling, which caused him to be an easy target of bullying. When he began to hear of the kids who were committing suicide from being bullied, he felt a personal connection to the issue and knew that something needed to be done to change the mindset of our youth! Rather than simply saying a few public words about this issue, Daniel was compelled to create a program that provided long-term solutions and could be implemented in schools and after-school programs!
My Life My Power has attracted national and worldwide attention as an innovative, evidence-based program with a highly effective youth diversion and mentoring program. In addition to our youth program, we provide flexible and solution-based pieces of training for adults to become mentors to youth in order to create a significant and purpose-driven society. Trained mentors are then able to facilitate the MLMP program, which is founded upon utilizing positive psychology and motivational interviewing.
About Daniel Puder: https://danielpuder.com/
Daniel Puder, MBB, is a reserve Law Enforcement officer, American Social Entrepreneur, Non-Profit leader, and retired pro athlete. Puder's Non-profit has five published studies with the College of William and Mary, impacted over 250,000 kids, and trained thousands of leaders. In 2018 he founded his private school district with a Global Corporate Cognisa accreditation; in 2023, he has twelve schools in three states.
