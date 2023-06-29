Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,905 in the last 365 days.

Glacier Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX:GVC) (“Glacier” or the “Company”) reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on June 29, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following five nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent
Sam Grippo 77,575,254 93.41% 5,469,809 6.59%
Mark Melville 78,126,274 94.08% 4,918,789 5.92%
Bruce W. Aunger 77,594,135 93.44% 5,450,928 6.56%
Geoffrey L. Scott 82,434,878 99.27% 610,185 0.73%
Hugh McKinnon 82,474,779 99.31% 570,284 0.69%
         

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the advisory resolution of the Company’s approach to executive compensation with 99.61% of shareholders voting in favour and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accounts was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

Shares in Glacier are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC.

For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.

About the Company: Glacier Media Inc. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. Glacier’s products and services are focussed in two areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content & marketing solutions.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Glacier Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more