'What We Don’t Know About Our Friends', one of the LoveReading ‘Indie Books We Love’, is now available for preorder
This collection features a trilogy of stories from the past, present and future, exploring friendship, bereavement, identity, and AI.
This is a new release for this collection, and this is the first time I've felt ready to share these stories on this scale”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “There’s a powerful sense of hope and positivity for the future in each of these stories.” – LoveReading ambassador review*
— L. Christie
Meet me @
Whilst working at the reception of his local spa & beauty salon on the second anniversary of his best friend Sarah’s fatal accident, Kieron receives a mysterious phone call.
The Dialog Tree
Milton isn’t enjoying early retirement. His hopes of a rural idyll came partly true, but it’s not the same without his love. Milton had avoided the chatbots as Desiree wasn’t keen on a digital recreation unless Milton was the curator. Today, Milton is ready to take up the challenge, is he ready for the results?
Tia’s Inheritance
In an anonymous back alley in Zürich, 1847, Tia’s life is going nowhere fast. The daughter of a stage magician and Mer, the occasional supporting act, Tia’s life slowed when Mer went missing. When Tia receives a surprise marriage proposal her world is sent into a spin, then Mer returns.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
L. Christie is based in England. They enjoy writing contemporary and historical fiction stories. They identify as neurodiverse and gender-fluid.
Instagram: @lchristie.uk
Find out more via the author page at https://www.nextcreations.co.uk.
PUBLICATION DETAILS
Publication date: August 31 2023
Genres: Fiction, LGBTQ+, supernatural
Launch format: Amazon Kindle (Global)
Publisher: Next Creations
Preorder the digital edition via Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/What-Dont-Know-About-Friends-ebook/dp/B0C6V6LWHQ
NEXT CREATIONS
Founded on meaningful, inclusive stories with relevance.
Email: press[at]nextcreations.co.uk
ADVANCE REVIEW COPIES AVAILABLE - PLEASE REQUEST VIA EMAIL
*Source: https://www.lovereading.co.uk
L. Christie
Next Creations
+44 20 3026 0489
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram