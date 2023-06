'What We Don’t Know About Our Friends', one of the LoveReading ‘Indie Books We Love’, is now available for preorder

Kindle Cover

This collection features a trilogy of stories from the past, present and future, exploring friendship, bereavement, identity, and AI.

This is a new release for this collection, and this is the first time I've felt ready to share these stories on this scale” — L. Christie

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- “There’s a powerful sense of hope and positivity for the future in each of these stories.” – LoveReading ambassador review*Meet me @Whilst working at the reception of his local spa & beauty salon on the second anniversary of his best friend Sarah’s fatal accident, Kieron receives a mysterious phone call.The Dialog TreeMilton isn’t enjoying early retirement. His hopes of a rural idyll came partly true, but it’s not the same without his love. Milton had avoided the chatbots as Desiree wasn’t keen on a digital recreation unless Milton was the curator. Today, Milton is ready to take up the challenge, is he ready for the results?Tia’s InheritanceIn an anonymous back alley in Zürich, 1847, Tia’s life is going nowhere fast. The daughter of a stage magician and Mer, the occasional supporting act, Tia’s life slowed when Mer went missing. When Tia receives a surprise marriage proposal her world is sent into a spin, then Mer returns.ABOUT THE AUTHORL. Christie is based in England. They enjoy writing contemporary and historical fiction stories. They identify as neurodiverse and gender-fluid.Instagram: @lchristie.ukFind out more via the author page at https://www.nextcreations.co.uk PUBLICATION DETAILSPublication date: August 31 2023Genres: Fiction, LGBTQ+, supernaturalLaunch format: Amazon Kindle (Global)Publisher: Next CreationsPreorder the digital edition via Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/What-Dont-Know-About-Friends-ebook/dp/B0C6V6LWHQ NEXT CREATIONSFounded on meaningful, inclusive stories with relevance.Email: press[at]nextcreations.co.ukADVANCE REVIEW COPIES AVAILABLE - PLEASE REQUEST VIA EMAIL*Source: https://www.lovereading.co.uk