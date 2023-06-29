FEMA Provides $8.1 Million to South Dakota for COVID-19 Response

DENVER – FEMA has approved $8,108,662 in Public Assistance funding for COVID-19 in South Dakota. This FEMA funding is pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

Avera McKennan received the funding for personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ensuring the safety of both staff and patients who entered Avera McKennan healthcare facilities. Providers, patients, staff and families were provided PPE at registration desks and other administrative or public areas. Additionally, lab personnel required PPE to perform COVID-19 testing. PPE purchased included goggles, gloves, gowns, face masks, and face shields. Hand sanitizer and disinfection materials for protection and mitigation of COVID-19 were also purchased.

FEMA has provided more than $17 million in Public Assistance funding for the South Dakota COVID-19 response to date. This assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued April 5, 2020 and represents 100 percent of the total cost of the project.

The FEMA Public Assistance program provides funding to governmental agencies and certain private non-profits for eligible disaster response costs and to repair or replace damaged public infrastructure. For more information about the Public Assistance program, visit: https://www.fema.gov/assistance/public/program-overview.