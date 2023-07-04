The Groovalution is having a Come As You Are Party, and you’re invited

"Come As You Are Party" by ellee ven (feat. Prodéje)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today ellee ven releases her ninth single this year along with her band The Groovalution. Recorded at The Groovalution’s West Coast Recording HQ Larrabee Studios earlier this spring, she and longtime co writer collaborate once again with producer Terry Santiel to release this record on Independence Day.

“Come As You Are Party” is an anthem that ellee ven and all fellow Groovalutionary creatives from around the globe will connect with. Celebrating honesty, freedom and healthy acceptance; it’s unquestionably about the get down.

“For me, no matter what is happening externally, creativity has always felt like a party. I can work for hours happily, always being drawn to the immersion of my craft, discovering my fullest expression exactly as I am in any moment.” - ellee ven

As a means of artistic independence, ellee ven proudly owns the rights to her catalog. ellee ven and The Groovalution's music has earned over 16 million listens in 138 countries. She has 4 more songs slated for release this year alone, as well as another recording session and 2 live performances on the books.

ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. ellee ven’s lifestyle brand is also called The Groovalution and she has spearheaded the creation of a quiz, which is a tool for identifying and harnessing the power of creativity.

You can find “Come As You Are Party” and all ellee ven’s music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.