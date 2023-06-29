Four-Level Mansion Overlooking Telegraph Hill to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Four-Level Mansion Overlooking Telegraph Hill | San Francisco, CA Modern mansion at the top of San Francisco’s Telegraph Hill Four-level modern home with breathtaking views of the Bay Massive rooftop deck with glass railings and panoramic views Moments from Coit Tower, FIDI, and the best of San Francisco

In cooperation with Mary Lou Castellanos of Sotheby's International Realty, 117 Telegraph Hill Boulevard is set to auction in July

With the support of our phenomenal auction team, we are confident in delivering a successful auction experience” — listing agent, Mary Lou Castellanos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the top of iconic Telegraph Hill, this contemporary mansion is the epitome of sophisticated luxury. 117 Telegraph Hill Boulevard, currently listed for $9.95 million, is set to auction with a $7.5 million Reserve next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Mary Lou Castellanos of Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open 21 June and will be available via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

"I am thrilled to present this extraordinary San Francisco luxury home to discerning buyers through Sotheby's Concierge Auctions” states listing agent, Mary Lou Castellanos. “With the support of our phenomenal auction team, we are confident in delivering a successful auction experience. This remarkable residence showcases impeccable craftsmanship, unparalleled elegance, and breathtaking city views, making it a true gem in the heart of San Francisco.”

Designed by Lewis Butler, this four-story home boasts some of the premier views in the entire city. The entry level contains: floor-to-soaring-ceiling windows, white oak floors, and Venetian plaster. Gather in the modern kitchen with anits oversized island, Gaggenau appliances, and downtown views. The primary suite overlooks downtown and the Bay. On the property’s highest floor, discover a rooftop deck wrapped in glass offering views in every direction. Never fuss about finding a spot on the street again and enjoy your own private garage parking. Find peace knowing that in the bustle of the city, 117 Telegraph Hill provides a secure and safe haven. Solar panels, Lutron lighting and elevator access transform every-day living into a luxury experience.

Telegraph Hills is one of San Francisco's most coveted neighborhoods. Historic and charming, providing a haven in the middle of the city. Wooden walkways wind throughout the Hill, offering tree- and garden-lined routes connecting the numerous amenities of the neighborhood. Admire the flocks of parrots in towering trees. From the bottom of the Hill to the Bay itself, North Beach beckons, with cafes for daytime visits and nightlife after sundown. Beyond Telegraph Hill, you’re positioned to enjoy the best of the Bay Area, from the Financial District to Levi’s Tower.

The property includes a total of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three half bathrooms spread across 4,200 square feet. The primary suite boasts an expansive dressing room and a palatial bath with floor to ceiling windows. Outside, the lower level floor offers a deck and yard. Venture upstairs to the rooftop deck with glass railings and 360-degree views. 117​​ Telegraph Hill Boulevard sits just steps to Coit Tower and Pioneer Park. Downtown San Francisco, the Financial District, and Washington Square park are all walking distance. Travel just three minutes to North Beach, Jackson Square, or Levi’s Plaza. Russian Hill sits five minutes away, and property is just 25 minutes from the San Francisco International Airport.

117 Telegraph Hill Boulevard is available for showings daily 1-4PM & by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.