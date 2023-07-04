Sara Frenza Hosting StrongCamp to Benefit Women’s Shelter in Collaboration with Strong Fitness Magazine.
The day-long fitness event will take place in Hamilton, Ontario, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Halton Women's Place.HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sara Frenza, a renowned women's nutrition and body transformation coach, is thrilled to announce the upcoming StrongCamp event on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in collaboration with Strong Fitness Magazine. The day-long event will take place in Hamilton, Ontario, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Halton Women's Place, a local organization dedicated to supporting women in need.
StrongCamp is designed to empower and uplift women, providing them with a unique opportunity to enhance their fitness journey, gain valuable knowledge and foster meaningful connections. Participants can expect an action-packed day filled with invigorating workouts, informative seminars and wellness activities.
The event will kick off with an engaging breakout session, allowing attendees to connect with their fellow StrongCamp attendees for the weekend. Upon arrival, participants will receive a complimentary Strong tank top and cap, setting the tone for a memorable experience. The morning will be dedicated to fun and challenging workouts, carefully crafted to get everyone moving and working their bodies. To commemorate the event, all attendees will gather for the StrongCamp group photo, capturing the spirit of community and empowerment.
Seminars led by industry experts will be a highlight of the event, offering attendees the opportunity to expand their knowledge and gain insight into the latest techniques and information related to training and nutrition. This interactive session enables participants to ask questions, seek guidance and receive valuable advice from the experts.
Throughout the event, attendees will have ample opportunities to engage and connect with fellow participants. Each woman attending StrongCamp brings a unique story, past experiences and aspirations for the future. Frenza is an affiliate with Strong Fitness Magazine as a Strong Franchisee and approved coach due to their shared commitment to empowering women and promoting overall well-being. Through this partnership, she aims to leverage the platform provided by Strong Fitness Magazine to reach and inspire a larger audience, helping more women transform their lives through fitness and nutrition.
“I have chosen to support the Halton Women's Place as a way to give back to the community and contribute to a cause close to my heart,” said Frenza. “The Halton Women's Place plays a crucial role in providing support and resources to women in need, and by donating a portion of the proceeds from StrongCamp, I aim to make a positive impact in the lives of those women facing challenging circumstances.”
StrongCamp promises to be an unforgettable experience, empowering women to embrace their strength, both physically and mentally, while fostering a supportive community. Participants can look forward to an inspiring day of workouts, seminars, wellness activities, and the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals.
Sign up for the event here https://www.strong-camp.com/hamilton-on/
Website www.sarafrenzafitness.com
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sara_frenza/
Email: sara@sarafrenzafitness.com
About Sara Frenza: Sara Frenza is a Women's Nutrition and Body Transformation coach known for her expertise in empowering women to achieve their fitness goals. As a Strong Franchisee and approved coach, she is dedicated to helping women transform their lives through her exclusive Restore, Lean out and Sustain Body Transformation protocol that gets women results forever.
