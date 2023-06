Four Genesis HealthCare-Affiliated Skilled Nursing Facilities Earn 2023 AHCA/NCAL Silver National Quality Award

National award honors long term care providers who demonstrate high-level performance and quality outcomes.

/EIN News/ -- KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare, one of the largest post-acute providers in the nation, today announced that four (4) of its affiliated skilled nursing facilities have been recognized as 2023 recipients of the Silver – Achievement in Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). This year, 63 skilled nursing care centers, eight assisted living communities, and one dual skilled nursing/assisted living facility in 27 states earned the Silver Award – the second of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program recognizes organizations that meet progressively rigorous standards of performance to further improve the lives of residents and staff in long term care.

The four Genesis-affiliated skilled nursing and senior/assisted living facilities receiving the Silver award are:

Hathorne Hill (Danvers, MA)

Oceanside Center (Hampton, NH)

Village Green of Bristol (Bristol, CT)

Willows Center (Parkersburg, WV)

“Through their strong foundation and commitment to quality, these four facilities have demonstrated effective approaches that help improve performance and health care outcomes for the patients and residents they serve,” said Melissa Powell, Chief Operating Officer for Genesis HealthCare. “We are incredibly proud of their achievement.”

The National Quality Award Program has three progressive levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. At the Silver level, recipients have met the criteria for the Bronze award and move on to evaluate and improve their processes, creating a systematic approach for all aspects of the organization that leads to positive outcomes and success. Trained examiners review each application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. Silver recipients can now move on to the final and most prestigious level of the program, the Gold – Excellence in Quality award.

Data shows that Silver and Gold awarded providers outperform the rest of the nation .

“We are delighted to honor these incredible providers for being recognized at the Silver level,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. “This recognition is a testament to their unwavering efforts in enhancing the lives of those entrusted to their care. Congratulations to these four centers for their outstanding achievement. Keep striving for excellence.”

On June 1, AHCA/NCAL announced that nearly 400 facilities earned the Bronze - Commitment to Quality award, including 30 skilled nursing and senior/assisted living facilities affiliated with Genesis. The Association will announce the honorees of the prestigious Gold Quality award in August.

The awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 23, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo , October 1-4, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.

ABOUT GENESIS HEALTHCARE

Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, provide services to skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities. The Company also specializes in contract rehabilitation therapy, respiratory therapy, physician services, staffing services and accountable care. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com .

ABOUT AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahcancal.org .

Local Contact:

Lori Mayer

610-283-4995