La Bastille selects K+J Agency as its Agency of Record
EINPresswire.com/ -- K+J Agency has been named agency of record for La Bastille, the industry leader in crafting exquisite cast metal countertops, range hoods, wall panels, and custom metal furnishings.
K+J Agency will work closely with La Bastille to craft tailored marketing and communication strategies that showcase La Bastille's exceptional product offerings. To build brand awareness and support new product launches, the agency will target regional, national trade and consumer media through news releases, trend articles, custom pitching, influencer outreach and third-party award submissions.
"We are confident that partnering with K+J Agency will enable us to amplify our brand's visibility and connect with a discerning clientele who appreciate the intersection of artistry, design, and functionality," said Katiana Chapman, Founder and CEO of La Bastille. "Together, we will bring the beauty and craftsmanship of La Bastille's cast metal furnishings to the forefront of the luxury home market."
La Bastille has long been renowned for its unparalleled craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to excellence. Each of their meticulously crafted pieces showcases the perfect marriage of artistic vision, technical expertise, and the finest materials available. From the sleek lines of their cast metal countertops to the striking elegance of their range hoods, La Bastille elevates interior spaces with a touch of timeless sophistication.
"We are thrilled to partner with La Bastille, a company that epitomizes elegance, craftsmanship, and luxury in the home design space," said Jo Gibbs, Co-Founder of K+J Agency. "La Bastille's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our values, and we are excited to collaborate on elevating their brand presence to new heights."
For more information about La Bastille, visit https://labastille.com. To learn more about K+J Agency, visit https://kj-agency.com.
About K+J Agency
K+J Agency is a bi-coastal boutique marketing and communications company specializing in luxury and design. With a passion for storytelling and a deep understanding of the luxury market, K+J Agency collaborates with clients to create captivating brand narratives and elevate their brand presence through tailored marketing strategies.
https://kj-agency.com.
About La Bastille
La Bastille is a leading producer of cast metal countertops, range hoods, wall panels, and custom metal furnishings. With an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and exceptional design, La Bastille creates exquisite pieces that seamlessly blend artistry and functionality, enhancing the beauty of luxury homes worldwide.
https://labastille.com.
Effie Kaptain
K+J Agency will work closely with La Bastille to craft tailored marketing and communication strategies that showcase La Bastille's exceptional product offerings. To build brand awareness and support new product launches, the agency will target regional, national trade and consumer media through news releases, trend articles, custom pitching, influencer outreach and third-party award submissions.
"We are confident that partnering with K+J Agency will enable us to amplify our brand's visibility and connect with a discerning clientele who appreciate the intersection of artistry, design, and functionality," said Katiana Chapman, Founder and CEO of La Bastille. "Together, we will bring the beauty and craftsmanship of La Bastille's cast metal furnishings to the forefront of the luxury home market."
La Bastille has long been renowned for its unparalleled craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to excellence. Each of their meticulously crafted pieces showcases the perfect marriage of artistic vision, technical expertise, and the finest materials available. From the sleek lines of their cast metal countertops to the striking elegance of their range hoods, La Bastille elevates interior spaces with a touch of timeless sophistication.
"We are thrilled to partner with La Bastille, a company that epitomizes elegance, craftsmanship, and luxury in the home design space," said Jo Gibbs, Co-Founder of K+J Agency. "La Bastille's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our values, and we are excited to collaborate on elevating their brand presence to new heights."
For more information about La Bastille, visit https://labastille.com. To learn more about K+J Agency, visit https://kj-agency.com.
About K+J Agency
K+J Agency is a bi-coastal boutique marketing and communications company specializing in luxury and design. With a passion for storytelling and a deep understanding of the luxury market, K+J Agency collaborates with clients to create captivating brand narratives and elevate their brand presence through tailored marketing strategies.
https://kj-agency.com.
About La Bastille
La Bastille is a leading producer of cast metal countertops, range hoods, wall panels, and custom metal furnishings. With an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and exceptional design, La Bastille creates exquisite pieces that seamlessly blend artistry and functionality, enhancing the beauty of luxury homes worldwide.
https://labastille.com.
Effie Kaptain
K+J Agency
effie@kj-agency.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram