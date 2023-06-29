Dr. Bradford Carlton Announces A New Show, "Beacon In The Storm"
"Beacon In The Storm" will address men's issues and inspire transformation through faith-first, conservative-focused dialogues.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author and speaker Dr. Bradford Carlton has proudly announced the launch of his groundbreaking new show, "Beacon In The Storm." With a mission to inspire and guide men navigating feelings of isolation and aimlessness in today's society, the show aims to shed light on men's unaddressed challenges while providing a platform for personal growth and community building.
Recognizing the alarming statistics that reveal men's mental health struggles, including that men commit suicide at nearly four times the rate of women, Dr. Carlton felt compelled to create a platform that addresses these issues head-on. By offering faith-first, conservative-focused dialogues and sharing personal experiences, "Beacon In The Storm" aims to initiate transformative conversations and empower men to navigate their challenges with strength and resilience.
Dr. Carlton explains, “Our content fills a void by acknowledging the unique challenges faced by men and providing a safe space for open discussions. We believe that true equality can only be achieved by recognizing both genders' struggles and working together to find solutions.”
The show's conservative-leaning approach responds to the prevailing dismissive attitude toward men's issues in liberal circles. By embracing a conservative perspective, Dr. Carlton seeks to counter the prevailing narrative that discussing men's issues is inherently misogynistic or anti-feminist. He firmly believes in addressing men's challenges without bias or prejudice, emphasizing that equality is only possible through an inclusive understanding of faith and God.
Dr. Carlton's commitment to making a meaningful impact is evident in his words: “If my work convinces just one man that they don't have to feel lonely, rejected, or purposeless any longer and causes him to spare his own life, I will be content with all of the anger that has been directed towards me.” He emphasizes the urgent need for society to acknowledge and address discrimination against men, asking, “How are we supposed to talk about equality and the end of discrimination if men continue to be discriminated against without any acknowledgment?”
With an impressive background that includes legal expertise and international business consulting, Dr. Carlton brings a unique blend of experience and knowledge to his new show. Having previously worked for the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and having worked extensively with veterans and the armed forces, he has an innate understanding of navigating complex societal issues. Driven by his desire to help men overcome their challenges, Dr. Carlton is set to bring politicians on board to spotlight men's issues and initiate a genuine discussion on equality in America.
"Beacon In The Storm" promises to be a transformative platform, providing men with the support, guidance, and resources they need to lead fulfilling lives. Through thought-provoking discussions and inspiring narratives, the show will empower men to find their purpose, build meaningful connections, and thrive in a rapidly changing world.
About Dr. Bradford Carlton:
Dr. Bradford Carlton is a highly respected author and speaker. With his extensive background in law, entrepreneurship, and addressing men's issues, Dr. Carlton brings a unique perspective to his work. Through his new show, "Beacon In The Storm," he aims to inspire men to overcome challenges and find their true potential. Driven by a vision of equality and personal growth, Dr. Carlton is committed to positively impacting the lives of men across America.
