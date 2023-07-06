New Book - A Christian Appeal to Atheism by Dean Holbrook

A Christian Appeal to Atheism by Dean Holbrook

Dean Holbrook’s new book “A Christian Appeal to Atheism” examines a different perspective on Christianity to help atheist readers rethink their stance on God.

Christianity reframed, for the rest of us.” — Dean Holbrook

Author Dean Holbrook's new book "A Christian Appeal to Atheism" examines a different perspective on Christianity to help atheist readers rethink their stance on God.

A former atheist himself, Holbrook acknowledges both intellectual atheists and those who have turned from God out of anger over the state of the world, attempting to connect with each group.

Are you an atheist that is curious about Christianity? Do you know an atheist that you’d like to share your Christian faith with? Are you ready for a new take on Christianity?

Dean Holbrook is a former atheist and provides a unique, more palatable perspective on Christianity. He gives a respectful, fresh take on it, having been an atheist himself.

In the book you’ll read about things such as “Does the Bible teach about evolution?” and “Does the Bible teach separation of church and state? The answers may surprise you in this non-confrontational book.

The book is not fire and brimstone. It’s not fear-based. It is based on the author’s own personal experience with Christianity.

Inside the book you’ll find a unique way to deal with trauma in your past. We can’t change the past but we can reframe it and redefine it. This book shows you how.

Holbrook acknowledges both intellectual atheists and those who have turned from God out of anger, attempting to connect with each group.

He presents an honest and poignant look at Christianity based on his own experiences, straying away from a fear-based approach.

A Christian Appeal to Atheism