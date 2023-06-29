Press Releases

06/29/2023

Governor Lamont Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision Striking Down Race-Conscious Admissions

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down race-conscious admissions that promote diversity in learning environments at colleges and universities nationwide:

“This ruling takes our country backward by upending the hard work that has gone into removing barriers to educational advancement. College students learn from one another, and college campuses only benefit from diverse student bodies coming together to learn and grow. In Connecticut, our public and private higher education institutions pride themselves on recruiting students of all backgrounds and perspectives and providing them a high-quality academic experience. They’ve been planning for this day and will taking a holistic approach to the admissions process, including outreach to marginalized and underserved communities, developing a robust, culturally competent curriculum, and ensuring our student body and our staff are representative of all our communities.”