Acuitive Technologies Launches New Tendon Fixation Device for Sports Medicine

ALLENDALE, N.J., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuitive Technologies, Inc. (Acuitive) today announced the first surgical use of its Citrelock® ACL Tendon Fixation Device. The new ACL device provides surgeons a differentiated design via a tendon-friendly spiral thread featuring a next-generation resorbable technology, known as Citregen, that has unique molecular and mechanical properties for orthopedic surgical applications.

Robin Gehrmann M.D., President of the New Jersey Orthopedic Society and Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopedics, Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School, successfully implanted the first Citrelock ACL Tendon Fixation Device today.

“By leveraging Citregen’s unique material properties, the Citrelock Tendon Fixation Device introduces design features to ease insertion and secure fixation without damaging the tendon during placement,” said Robin Gehrmann, MD, orthopedic surgeon. “It has been exciting to participate in the development of a completely novel biomaterial for use in orthopedic applications. I believe this unique material technology will improve tendon fixation as it participates in the natural healing process while avoiding chronic inflammation seen with other biodegradable devices.”

The Citrelock ACL Tendon Fixation Device offers surgeons:

Biomimetic material composition to match the native bone inorganic content

A novel soft spiral thread design to avoid tendon laceration

A compressive strength similar to cortical bone and a modulus similar to trabecular bone

Elastomeric properties for improved pull-out strength

A controlled resorption rate to mitigate chronic inflammation



“Our customers are looking for a more predictable and effective bioresorbable material than what is currently on the market,” said Rui Ferreira, VP of Product Development, Acuitive. “The Citrelock ACL Tendon Fixation Device helps fill that clinical need with its innovative material technology and unique design. Citrelock ACL System is an exciting addition to Acuitive’s portfolio and is the first in a series of new products we will be launching with a focus on the Sports Medicine market.”

About Acuitive

Acuitive is a medical technology company developing innovative biomaterials and orthopedic devices that participate in the natural healing process of musculoskeletal tissues while addressing the shortcomings of current biomaterials. Together with its surgeon customers, Acuitive is driven to make healthcare outcomes better for our patients. More information is available at www.acuitivetech.com.

A surgeon must always rely on his or her own professional clinical judgment when deciding whether to use a particular product when treating a particular patient. Acuitive does not dispense medical advice and recommends that surgeons be trained in the use of any product before using it in surgery.

A surgeon must always refer to the package insert, product label and/or instructions for use before using any of Acuitive’s products. Please contact Acuitive directly if you have questions about the availability of products in your area.

