Focus Financial Partners, Inc. (FOCS) Stock News: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating the Acquisition of Focus Financial Partners, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors it is investigating the acquisition of Focus Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Under the terms of the agreement, Focus Financial stockholders will receive $53.00 in cash for each share of Focus Financial common stock owned.



On February 27, 2023, Focus Financial announced a deal to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. According to the Proxy Statement, Focus Financial's board of directors approved the merger agreement for $53.00 per share in cash. The deal is valued at approximately $7 billion and is expected to close the third quarter of 2023. Robbins LLP is concerned that Focus Financial's board of directors engaged in an unfair process and agreed to an unfair amount to be paid to shareholders.

