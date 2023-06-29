Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,954 in the last 365 days.

Senator Street Statement on SCOTUS Affirmative Action Ruling “A Further Erosion of Equity” 

Senator Sharif Street

HARRISBURG, PA – June 29, 2023 − Senator Sharif Street issued the following statement after this morning’s SCOTUS ruling finding affirmative action unconstitutional.

” I am deeply disappointed in today’s U.S. Supreme Court’s decision finding affirmative action in university admissions unconstitutional, putting an end to an important tool in diversifying college campuses across the United States that has stood for     decades. This is especially true of our Ivy Leagues.

Disparities are real. Systemic barriers are real. To turn a blind eye to the inequalities we see every day – including equal access to post-secondary and higher education – is irresponsible and is a further erosion of our constitutional principles of equity.

Generations of people of color, including my own father, John Street, benefitted from affirmative action and have consequently achieved great success. 

Society works better when it is diverse, and all have an opportunity to succeed. The Supreme Court has historically helped to ensure diversity at our institutions of higher learning. Today we’ve taken a significant step backwards.”

You just read:

Senator Street Statement on SCOTUS Affirmative Action Ruling “A Further Erosion of Equity” 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more