Schwank Applauds Shapiro Administration for Securing Small Business Administration Assistance for Businesses Impacted by R.M. Palmer Explosion

Reading − June 29, 2023 − State Sen. Judy Schwank applauded Gov. Josh Shapiro’s announcement this afternoon that the U.S. Small Business Administration has agreed to his request to provide up to $2 million in loan assistance through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program to businesses in West Reading impacted by the R.M. Palmer factory explosion.

“I commend Gov. Shapiro and his team for making this additional assistance available to West Reading businesses who are still experiencing financial hardship,” said Schwank. “This assistance might not have been made available without the Governor’s personal involvement, concern and follow-through.”

Schwank emphasized that her office will continue to assist businesses and constituents recovering from the blast.

“My staff and I continue to be available to assist residents and small businesses impacted by the tragic events of March 24 in accessing all state, local and private resources they may need,” said Schwank. “The overwhelming outpouring of support West Reading received from Berks County and all over the commonwealth shows what can be accomplished when we come together to help our neighbors when an unexpected tragedy strikes.”

Schwank’s office can be contacted by phone at (610) 929-2151 or by email at senatorschwank@pasenate.com.

