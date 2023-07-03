DHF Capital and Dutch Volleyball Club, SSS, Announce SSS’s Green Dream, a Fusion of Wealth and Health
SSS Barneveld is a premier league volleyball team based in the Netherlands. Their mission is to push themselves on and off the court, including training and nurturing the next generation of volleyball players.
DHF Capital S.A., uses automated portfolio rebalancing to ensure its clients' portfolio diversification is always maintained, providing the most significant level of security and the least exposure to uncertain markets.
Bas Kooijman, Chief Executive Officer and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A., co-founded DHF in 2020 with the goal of making wealth creation more accessible and affordable for everyone.
The global financial powerhouse and premier league club partnered upon discovering their shared goal: accomplishing amazing things beyond imagination.
This sponsorship combines two of DHF’s strongest passions: health and wealth. DHFs support of SSS positions the organization ideally to aid the club in achieving its goal of becoming a future National champion.
“Sponsorships make the most beautiful things happen.” Ralph Ratterman, an asset manager at DHF Capital and a diehard fan of the SSS volleyball club, said, “There are many parallels to our ambition. For DHF Capital S.A., this sponsorship is not a ‘necessity.’ We enjoy watching them play, and to see them grow gives me the chills every time.”
For Ratterman, this is more than just a sponsorship. It’s the culmination of years of hard work, rooting for a beloved team, and affection for a departed brother. “My brother used to train this team. Before passing, he spoke of his dream of making SSS champions. His passing gave the players, the audience, and their new trainer strength to push for it.”
Jacco Schaap, a board member of SSS, added, “There are a lot of investors out there with different goals to make their money thrive. However, it’s important to invest in personal goals as well. At SSS, we sought investors like entrepreneurs or business leaders who understood our goals and ambition.”
The decision to sponsor SSS Barneveld was easy for Ratterman and the DHF team. It underscores a part of their mission when engaging with clients. Financial health requires more than just a steady cash balance. Investors benefit in many ways when they open themselves to alternative investment opportunities.
“Do you know what’s special about this sponsorship?” Ratterman continued. “DHF Capital and SSS have the same drive: to become the best at what we do. The top of the top. No exceptions.”
Now, with the DHF logo emblazoned on their jerseys, SSS Barneveld has nowhere else to go but up.
About DHF Capital S.A.:
DHF Capital is a Luxembourg-based investment fund management company that combines experience, innovation, and structured strategies to ensure stable, risk-managed investments for clients. Their core mission is to continually challenge themselves to deliver wealth management solutions that will apply to their clients’ diverse financial objectives. DHF Capital was established in 2014.
About SSS Barneveld:
SSS Barneveld is a premier league volleyball team based in the Netherlands, known for its passionate and dedicated fan base, attractive playing style, and unparalleled on-court communication. The mission is to push themselves on and off the court, including training and nurturing the next generation of volleyball players.
