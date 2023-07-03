DHF Capital and Dutch Volleyball Club, SSS, Announce SSS’s Green Dream, a Fusion of Wealth and Health

SSS Barneveld is a premier league volleyball team based in the Netherlands. Their mission is to push themselves on and off the court, including training and nurturing the next generation of volleyball players.

DHF Capital S.A., uses automated portfolio rebalancing to ensure its clients' portfolio diversification is always maintained, providing the most significant level of security and the least exposure to uncertain markets.

Bas Kooijman, Chief Executive Officer and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A., co-founded DHF in 2020 with the goal of making wealth creation more accessible and affordable for everyone.

“Sponsorships make the most beautiful things happen. There are many parallels to our ambition. For DHF Capital S.A., this sponsorship is not a ‘necessity.’ We enjoy watching them play, and to see them grow gives me the chills every time.”