BrewBilt Brewing Takes 1st Place in The California Commercial Craft Beer Competition for 2023

/EIN News/ -- GRASS VALLEY, CA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announces today that the company received the ‘Gold Medal’ in the 2023 California Commercial Craft Beer Competition for 2023.

Out of 214 registrants, BrewBilt Brewing Co. took 1st place for their Munich-Style Helles called ‘Brain Bypass’ a Helles Lager. The competition took place between June 14th and 18th at the California State Fair. In this competition, California craft brews are professionally judged in order to recognize the best commercially brewed beers in California. Judges are selected by a BJCP Grand Master Judge and other respected craft beer industry professionals.

Award winning benefits include:

Top awards are featured in the Best of California Magazine

Best of Show beer will be purchased and featured in the beer garden for the entire run of the CA State Fair & Food Festival.

Invitation to attend the Brewmaster Award Luncheon.

Invitation to serve at the Best of California Brewfest at the California State Fair.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, “We had another great competition where one of our core craft beers excelled above the competition. Our Kolsch ‘Party Eyes’ is among the favorite of our consumers. Our festive craft beer, Sierra Primavera, was another well accepted Italian Pilsner that was sold out quickly in the spring. Our sales continue to increase steady with our retail accounts at Albertson Grocery stores, Grocery Outlet, and hundreds of others. Our new tap room construction and grand opening can be followed on our social media platforms.”

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans who use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

