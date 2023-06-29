The Most Beautiful Winery Weddings of 2023
Virginia Wine & Country Life Wedding of the Year, A Rustic Wedding at Lovingston Winery photos by Rivkah
Virginia Wine and Country Weddings, leading expert on Wine Country luxury, announce the winners of our Audience Choice Voting Contest.
the bride is an unexpected contrast in a soft white Martina Liana gown with a flowing skirt, structured bodice and sheer voluminous sleeves.”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Wine and Country Weddings, leading expert on Virginia Wine Country luxury, is excited to announce the winners of our 2023 “Wedding of the Year” Audience Choice Voting Contest. The winners are Grand Flora and Romantic Winery Wedding. This statewide competition features work from the industry’s leading wedding professionals from New York City to L.A., including such luminaries as award-winning planner Jessica Ashley Events and renowned photographer Kir Tuben. These weddings perfectly execute some of the hottest trends of the year, and their beauty truly emphasizes just what puts Virginia among the Top 3 East Coast destinations for weddings.
For winning Styled Wedding, Grand Flora doesn’t just follow the current trend of bright florals and vibrant colors in the bridal palette—it enlarges it. With gradients of colorful dahlias from lavender to sunset orange bloom in an asymmetrical rainbow up the bridal arch, and equally colorful centerpieces burst against the rich verdant background of ivy climbing the venue’s walls, this wedding brings your effervescent dreams to life. Cottage-style wooden chairs and muted shades of green and coral in the place settings and tapered candles complement the stationery’s floral design. Finally, among the glory of color surrounding her, the bride is an unexpected contrast in a soft white Martina Liana gown with a flowing skirt, structured bodice and sheer voluminous sleeves. The effusion of bright colors at a wedding brings a tangible joy to anyone lucky enough to attend.
Wes and Tessa of the Romantic Winery Wedding, the winners of our annual Real Wedding Competition, celebrated their wedding day at Lovingston Winery, the winery they bought the day they got engaged, making for an intimate and sentimental ceremony among the vines. Tessa’s beautiful lace gown incorporates a trendy corset-style top and slim silhouette, wearing her hair in a graceful updo which draws attention to the strapless neckline of her wedding dress and her dainty pearl earrings. Tessa hoped to play off of the charm of the property’s rustic 1906 farmhouse, situated atop a knoll surrounded by ancient oak trees and beautiful vineyards. She further imbued the day with history by sourcing much of the wedding décor, including unique and tasteful floral-themed place settings, from a variety of local antique stores. Paired with the vineyard’s rustic touches and the decor’s neutral, peach shades, this ceremony captures the perfect picture of timeless beauty.
Check out more from each of our winners in the digital edition of Volume 7 of the Virginia Wine & Country Wedding Planner. Be sure to keep an eye out for our upcoming publication of Book 16 of Virginia Wine and Country Life where we will highlight John and Hagan’s heartfelt museum wedding.
