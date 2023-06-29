ASPE, IAPMO, PMI, and WPC to Present Eighth Emerging Water Technology Symposium in Scottsdale, Arizona
EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE), the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO®), and Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI), in cooperation with the World Plumbing Council (WPC), will convene the eighth biennial Emerging Water Technology Symposium (EWTS) at the Scottsdale Plaza and Villas in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 14 and 15, 2024. A Call for Abstracts for this highly respected event has been issued and is available for download at https://ewts.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/EWTS24_Call_for_Abstracts.pdf. Submissions by interested presenters are due Sept. 30, 2023.
The eighth EWTS is co-convened by the three associations that have worked together closely over the past few years to grow the symposium and make it a can’t-miss event for those who work or are interested in the fields of safe plumbing, water distribution, and water efficiency. For the 2024 event, the overall symposium theme will be “The Nexus Between Safety and Sustainability” and will focus on avoiding the unintended consequences of striving for both. The co-conveners stress that the EWTS is still an international event and welcome abstracts and participation from across the globe.
“Water scarcity issues are increasing while water safety issues are becoming more prevalent,” said Mary Ann Dickinson, the EWTS Technical Committee chair. “The EWTS co-conveners believe there is a need to develop holistic solutions to create a safe and sufficient water supply because at times, water conservation and efficiency efforts create unintended water safety issues and, in return, well-intended safety efforts limit the ability to conserve or reuse water. The co-conveners of the 2024 EWTS are excited to build the program around these issues to help drive these important conversations and work toward practical solutions using new ideas and technology.”
“The EWTS co-convening organizations are excited about taking a different approach for the 2024 event by building the program around the theme of ‘The Nexus Between Safety and Sustainability,’ an issue the plumbing industry has wrestled with for years,” said Dave Viola, CEO of The IAPMO Group. “We invite everyone interested in doing so to submit an abstract for consideration and especially look forward to submissions that focus their message on this theme.”
For program and presentation information from past Emerging Water Technology Symposiums, please visit https://ewts.org/.
For additional information, please contact Maria Bazan at (708) 995-3000 or maria.bazan@iapmo.org.
# # #
Sponsor of the Uniform Codes, IAPMO® — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials — works in concert with government and industry for safe, sanitary and resilient plumbing and mechanical systems. Learn more about IAPMO at www.iapmo.org.
Tony Marcello
The eighth EWTS is co-convened by the three associations that have worked together closely over the past few years to grow the symposium and make it a can’t-miss event for those who work or are interested in the fields of safe plumbing, water distribution, and water efficiency. For the 2024 event, the overall symposium theme will be “The Nexus Between Safety and Sustainability” and will focus on avoiding the unintended consequences of striving for both. The co-conveners stress that the EWTS is still an international event and welcome abstracts and participation from across the globe.
“Water scarcity issues are increasing while water safety issues are becoming more prevalent,” said Mary Ann Dickinson, the EWTS Technical Committee chair. “The EWTS co-conveners believe there is a need to develop holistic solutions to create a safe and sufficient water supply because at times, water conservation and efficiency efforts create unintended water safety issues and, in return, well-intended safety efforts limit the ability to conserve or reuse water. The co-conveners of the 2024 EWTS are excited to build the program around these issues to help drive these important conversations and work toward practical solutions using new ideas and technology.”
“The EWTS co-convening organizations are excited about taking a different approach for the 2024 event by building the program around the theme of ‘The Nexus Between Safety and Sustainability,’ an issue the plumbing industry has wrestled with for years,” said Dave Viola, CEO of The IAPMO Group. “We invite everyone interested in doing so to submit an abstract for consideration and especially look forward to submissions that focus their message on this theme.”
For program and presentation information from past Emerging Water Technology Symposiums, please visit https://ewts.org/.
For additional information, please contact Maria Bazan at (708) 995-3000 or maria.bazan@iapmo.org.
# # #
Sponsor of the Uniform Codes, IAPMO® — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials — works in concert with government and industry for safe, sanitary and resilient plumbing and mechanical systems. Learn more about IAPMO at www.iapmo.org.
Tony Marcello
IAPMO
+1 708-995-3002
email us here