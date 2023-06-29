Submit Release
Company Fined $2,100 As A Result Of Worker Injury

CANADA, June 29 - Released on June 29, 2023

On June 19, 2023, AGI Envirotank Ltd. pleaded guilty in Biggar Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996

The company was fined $1,500 with a $600 surcharge for contravening subsection 8(1) of the regulations (being an employer or contractor, fail to give notice to the division as soon as reasonably possible of an accident at a place of employment that required a worker to be admitted to a hospital as an in-patient for a period of 72 hours or more). Two additional charges were withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on October 5, 2020, in Biggar when a worker was injured while attempting to press a seized pin from an overhead travelling crane.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

