FIXAR to Sponsor Latvian Team to the 2023 FAI World Championships for Space Models in Austin, TX

The company's commitment to advancing the development of uncrewed aerial vehicles drives its support of future generations of aerospace enthusiasts and professionals.

Latvian company FIXAR, a leading software and hardware developer of enterprise drone systems, announces its sponsorship of Latvia’s team to next month’s 2023 FAI World Championships for Space Models in Austin, TX.

Held from July 1st to 8th, 2023, the event will welcome squads from 19 countries across the globe in a competition building lightweight rockets capable of specific flight durations, according to different craft categories.

The sponsorship will provide backing to FIXAR staff members and space modelling enthusiasts Karina Limora and Maris Juris Brakovskis (was already a winner in 2016) in their efforts representing Latvia at the World Championships. The company is proud for the opportunity to support the passions and talents of these young individuals as they demonstrate their skills on the international stage under Latvian colors.

The championships serve as a showcase for participants to display their technical expertise, compete with fellow enthusiasts, and foster international collaboration in the field of space modelling in ways that are both personally enriching and beneficial to the future of aviation development.

"We are delighted to sponsor the Latvian space modelling team at the 2023 FAI World Championships for Space Models," said FIXAR co-founder Yulia Druzhnikova. “At FIXAR, we support the development of talent and interest in the aerospace industry. We are excited to see Karina Limora and Maris Juris Brakovskis represent Latvia and demonstrate their skills on the global stage. We wish them all the best and look forward to their remarkable achievements."

The 2023 FAI World Championships is organized by the National Association of Rocketry in conjunction with the Academy of Model Aeronautics, sanctioned by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale.

About FIXAR

FIXAR is a full-stack software and design developer of autonomous UAVs with best-in-class efficiency, based in Latvia, Riga. Founded in 2018, the company has a strong IP portfolio and a presence in over 40 countries around the globe. FIXAR's patented Fixed Angle Rotors technology produces the most durable VTOL drones, capable of delivering critical data and lifesaving products to multiple industries. In 2022 FIXAR was awarded Edison Awards™ Bronze in the category of Aerospace.







