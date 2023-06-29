URISA Announces Board of Directors Election Slate

URISA’s Leadership Development Committee recently presented its recommended slate of candidates to the URISA Board of Directors. The Board unanimously approved the slate, listed below, for its 2023 election. URISA is pleased to present the following list of candidates for URISA President-Elect and for Directors on the Board.

Approved Slate for URISA 2023 Election:

For President-Elect:

John Nolte, GISP, GIS Manager, Denver Water, Denver, Colorado

Dr. Steven J. Steinberg GISP, Geospatial Information Officer, Los Angeles County, Los Angeles, California

For Board of Directors (to fill 3 positions):

Christina Brunsvold, GISP, Information Technology Specialist, California Highway Patrol, Sacramento, California

Trisha Brush, GISP, PMP, Director of Technology Solutions, Planning and Development Services of Kenton County (PDSKC)/LINK-GIS, Covington, Kentucky

Adam Carnow, GISP, AICP, Public Works Industry Specialist, Esri, Charlotte, North Carolina

Brett Horr, GISP, Corporate GIS Manager, Terracon Consultants, Inc., York, Maine

Randal Krejcarek, GISP, Supervising Engineer, Wilsey Ham, San Francisco, California

Clinton Johnson, Founder, NorthStar of GIS and Solution Architect and Racial Equity & Social Justice Team Lead, Esri, Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania

Sid Pandey, Senior Consultant, Deloitte, Vienna, Virginia

Elizabeth (Liz) Parrish, Manager of Geospatial Analytics & Insights, H-E-B, Dallas Texas

The official ballots will be distributed electronically to the entire membership on or by July 18 and the Leadership Development is planning a "Virtual Candidate Forum" for URISA members to meet the candidates. Those elected will begin their three-year Board terms following GIS-Pro 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.

We thank these individuals for their dedication to URISA and willingness to serve in a leadership capacity.