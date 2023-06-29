Revolutionizing the Road : Exploring the Growing Hybrid Electric Car Market and Its Impact on Sustainable Transportation

Hybrid Electric Car Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Hybrid Electric Car Market by Hybridization (Micro Hybrid, Mild Hybrid, Full Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid), by Battery Type (Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH), Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)), by Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." A hybrid car combines gasoline or diesel engines with electric motors, and these two systems work together to drive the vehicle. This allows the car to use less gasoline, achieve better fuel efficiency and emit less CO2 than traditional pure fuel engines. Hybrid car owners also benefit from lower first-year road taxes and company car taxes as well as the ability to avoid congestion charges. The key factors accelerating the growth of the global hybrid electric car market include the use of advanced technologies in developed and developing countries across the globe and the significant growth of the automotive industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

✔️Low price of hybrid electric cars compared to electric cars, decrease in battery prices, high fuel prices, stringent emission norms, and increase in automation drive the growth of the global hybrid electric car market.

✔️High cost and higher maintenance cost hinder the growth of the global hybrid electric car market.

✔️Adoption of advanced technology in developed and developing nations across the globe and growth of automotive industry provides the lucrative opportunities for the global hybrid electric car market.

Most hybrid electric Car market Size vehicles employ batteries to store the energy captured while applying brakes. They use this energy to drive the vehicle to accelerate. The battery in an HEV, on other hand can only store a small amount of energy and is too heavy. To improve the efficiency of their hybrid vehicles, manufacturers have developed lithium-ion batteries. Lithium batteries are the most suitable existing technology and the future trend in the hybrid electric car market. It has the ability to provide a large quantity of energy and power per battery mass while also making them lighter and smaller than other rechargeable batteries.

Other advantages of lithium-ion batteries over lead-acid and nickel-metal hydride batteries are excellent high energy efficiency, no memory effect, and a reasonably long-life cycle. The self-discharge rate of lithium-ion batteries is also lower than other types of rechargeable batteries, therefore they will last longer once charged than other types of rechargeable batteries. Furthermore, the development of lithium-ion batteries provides synergy with other clean energy technologies, potentially improving the reliability of solar and wind power. The application of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries is the latest trend in hybrid vehicles and is expected to drive the growth of the overall hybrid electric car market in the near future.

𝐁𝐲 𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Micro Hybrid

Mild Hybrid

Full Hybrid

Plug-in Hybrid

𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Nickel–Metal Hydride (NiMH)

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)

𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company., Hyundai Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation and Honda Motor Company Ltd, Volkswagen AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

