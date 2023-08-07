Quark Baby to Exhibit at Kind + Jugend Trade Expo in Cologne
K+J marks the brand’s fifth trade event this year, providing additional pathways towards international expansion.
At Quark, our customers and consumers are at the core of everything we do, from research and development, consumer product fit, to final design.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Originally Posted at: https://quarkbaby.com/blogs/articles/quark-baby-to-exhibit-at-kind-jugend-trade-expo-in-cologne
— Garett Senez
Quark Baby Ltd. (“Quark”), the leader in baby and e-commerce, will participate in the upcoming Kind + Jugend 2023 tradeshow in Cologne Germany, September 7-9th. At the tradeshow, Quark will exhibit its industry-leading baby products including the viral BuubiBottle Smart Portable Milk Warmer, and its new line of accessible-premium baby bottles and accessories.
“At Quark, our customers and consumers are at the core of everything we do, from research and development, consumer product fit, to final design,” said Garett Senez, Founder and CEO, Quark Baby Ltd. “We look forward to engaging directly with thousands of business customers and individual consumers at K+J to share our latest portfolio advancements and hear first-hand experiences with our products”.
Earlier this year, Quark exhibited at Future for Baby, a Toronto-based trade show held in April 2023. The event featured over 75 exhibitors, including a Quark booth, and was attended by approximately 200 retailers.
Additionally, Quark activated at 'The Baby Show' in both Toronto and Vancouver in Spring 2023; with a booth, VIP giveaways, a prize wheel, and a Meet & Greet with the founders, highlighting the Quook 5-in-1 Baby Food Maker which was awarded Best for Baby 2023 by Parents Magazine. The event was well attended by over 20,000 potential consumers, and covered by several high-profile media outlets highlighting Quark’s trusted position in the baby category.
"We've created the best bottles for breastfed babies. Made from a revolutionary material designed specifically for infant feeding, BuubiBottle Hybrid Feeding Bottles feature the clarity and safety of glass but are lightweight and durable with no risk of cracking or breakage." Said Justin Gurinskas, VP Product and Innovation for Quark Baby. "Right out of the box, BuubiBottle Max is compatible with our SipKit toddler cup conversion kits to convert your baby bottles into sippy cups as your child grows. The BuubiBottle Hybrid Feeding Bundle includes everything you need to kick start your bottle feeding journey, and even comes in a super classy (and super giftable) package."
Quark continues it’s commercial debut with strategic retail partnerships in the United States, including Babylist, Nordstrom, CVS, and Amazon – with additional retailers coming online in Q4 2023. The company also expects to expand its product assortment in the baby category with additional technology-driven innovations launching in 2024.
About Quark
Founded in 2021, Quark is dedicated to making parenting easier with an assortment of intelligent baby products designed to be more functional, easier to use, and clean. Inspired by parents, for parents, Quark offers thoughtful, high-quality, and safe baby products suited for modern families.
Visit www.QuarkBaby.com for more information.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Garett Senez
Email: garett@quarkbaby.com
Garett Senez
Quark Baby Ltd
garett@quarkbaby.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
LinkedIn
TikTok
Facebook
Twitter