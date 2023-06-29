Menstrual Cups Market Is Booming Across the Globe: Ruby Cup,Fun Cup, Sarong Enterprise
A New Business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global Menstrual Cups Market Study Forecast till 2028.
HTF Market Intelligence recently released a survey document on Menstrual Cups Market. Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are Ruby Cup (United Kingdom), Asan Wellness UK Ltd. (United Kingdom), Saalt (United States), Fun Cup(United Kingdom), Sarong Enterprise Co., Ltd (China), The Flex Company (United States), Fleurcup (UnitedKingdom), FemmyCycle (United States), Lunette Global (Finland), Enna (Germany), Plush Inc (India),Mooncup Ltd (United Kingdom), Diva International (Canada).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Menstrual Cups market to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Type (Tulip-Shaped Cup, Disc-Shaped Cup) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) by Size (Small (26ml), Large (30ml), Others) by Usage (Disposable, Reusable) by Material(Latex,Silicone, Thermoplastic Elastomer,Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Menstrual Cups Market Overview
A menstrual cup is a female hygiene product that is used during the menstrual cycle. The main aim of the product is to prevent menstrual fluid from leaking. The product has various advantages over traditionally sanitary pads such as comparative lower cost, full leakage protection, not cause any skin diseases and others. Increasing the working female population and cost-effective as compared to sanitary pads and tampons are the reasons have been driving the market. Additionally, continuously evolution in lingerie and emergence of smart menstrual cups is supplementing the overall growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about menstrual cup and presence conservative societies in many geographical reason results in less adoption of product is limiting the market. Moreover, government initiatives to increase the awareness about menstrual cup may create a big opportunity in the forecasted period.
Market Trends:
Continuously Evolution in Lingerie and Emergence of Smart Menstrual Cups
Market Drivers:
Increasing Working Female Population
Cost Effective as Compared to Sanitary Pads and Tampons
Market Opportunities:
Government Initiatives to Increase the Awareness about Menstrual Cup
Menstrual Cups Market Regional Analysis:
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
