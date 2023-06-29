Puppy Cake, LLC Unveils Cuppy Cake: The First and Only Just Add Water and Microwave Cake for Dogs

Cuppy Cake Birthday Cake Flavor Enjoyed by Border Collie Mix Merle Dog

Introducing Cuppy Cake: The 1st just add water and microwave cake for dogs, setting a new birthday standard in treating our beloved canine companions.

At Puppy Cake, we strengthen the bond between humans and pets through unique treats. Cuppy Cake offers a fun and convenient way to celebrate moments with dogs, bringing joy to households nationwide.” — Kelly Costello, CEO and Owner of Puppy Cake LLC

PORTERSVILLE, PA, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Puppy Cake, LLC, a renowned pioneer in the pet food industry, is excited to introduce their newest product, Cuppy Cake. Cuppy Cake sets a new standard for treating our beloved dogs by offering the first and only just add water and microwave cake specifically designed for them. This innovative creation includes icing and sprinkles in select flavors, providing a delightful experience for our four-legged friends. Featured on Season 3 of Shark Tank, Puppy Cake has achieved remarkable success despite not securing a deal with the "Sharks."

With the launch of Cuppy Cake, Puppy Cake, LLC once again demonstrates their unwavering dedication to providing exceptional and distinctive products tailored to the diverse needs of pet owners. This remarkable treat aims to bring joy and celebration to dogs on special occasions or as an everyday indulgence.

Cuppy Cake is incredibly convenient to prepare, making it the go-to choice for pet parents who want to pamper their furry family members. Simply add water, pop it in the microwave, and within minutes, a freshly baked cake is ready to be served to your beloved pup. No more complex recipes or spending hours in the kitchen - Cuppy Cake guarantees a hassle-free and enjoyable experience for both pets and their owners.

"We are thrilled to introduce Cuppy Cake to the market," said Kelly Costello, CEO and Owner of Puppy Cake, LLC. "At Puppy Cake, LLC, we understand the deep bond between humans and their pets, and our goal is to strengthen that bond by providing unique and delicious treats that can be shared and enjoyed together. Cuppy Cake is a fun and convenient way for pet owners to celebrate special moments with their dogs, and we are excited to bring this product to households across the country."

Celebrate your pup's special moments effortlessly with Cuppy Cake - just add 1/2 cup of water, stir, and microwave for two minutes. In a few simple steps, turn the cup upside down over a plate, tap gently to release the cake, and prepare the icing glaze by adding 4 teaspoons of water, stirring, and drizzling it over the cake. It's that easy to create a scrumptious treat for your beloved canine companion!

Cuppy Cake offers an array of delightful flavors that will leave your dog begging for more. From the classic peanut butter to the indulgent Birthday Cake, there is a flavor to suit every canine's taste buds. All Cuppy Cakes come with icing and several flavors come with sprinkles, adding a visually appealing and delicious touch to the cake.

Cuppy Cake offers a delightful array of ingredients to create a mouthwatering experience for your furry friend. The cake mix for Cuppy Cake includes a blend of rice flour, sugar, baking powder, milk, salt, and natural flavor. These wholesome ingredients come together to form a delectable base that your dog will adore.

Headquartered in Portersville, PA, Puppy Cake, LLC takes pride in using high-quality ingredients in all their products, including Cuppy Cake. The cake mix is made from wholesome, dog-friendly ingredients, ensuring a safe and mouthwatering treat that dogs will adore. The company recognizes the significance of maintaining a healthy diet for pets, and Cuppy Cake is meticulously formulated to provide a perfect balance of taste and nutrition.

Cuppy Cake is now available for purchase on the Puppy Cake, LLC website at www.puppycake.com and can be found in select pet stores nationwide. For more information about Cuppy Cake or any of Puppy Cake, LLC's innovative pet products, please visit the website or contact their customer service team at help@puppycake.com or text/call (412) 927-1197.

About Puppy Cake, LLC:

Founded in 2007 by Kelly Costello, Puppy Cake, LLC is a leading provider of innovative pet products aimed at enriching the lives of dogs and their owners. Based in Portersville, PA, the company has been dedicated to creating delicious and nutritious treats that bring joy to pets while fostering the human-animal bond. With a wide range of products including cake mixes, ice cream mixes, and other delectable goodies, Puppy Cake, LLC continues to revolutionize the pet food industry.