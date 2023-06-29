The UrSafe App Introduces LGBTQ+ Safe Spaces Feature for Enhanced Personal Safety
LGBTQ+ SafeSafe powered by The UrSafe App launches globallyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UrSafe Technologies, a leading provider of personal safety solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest feature, LGBTQ+ Safe Spaces. This important addition to the UrSafe app is designed to empower and protect members of the LGBTQ+ community by providing a reliable tool for personal safety.
As advocates for inclusivity and equality, The UrSafe App recognizes the unique safety concerns faced by the LGBTQ+ community. Studies have long shown LGBTQ+ individuals experience higher rates of harassment, discrimination, and violence. In response, UrSafe Technologies developed the LGBTQ+ Safe Spaces feature to create safer environments for everyone.
The LGBTQ+ Safe Spaces feature within the UrSafe app creates a network of designated safe locations. Users can easily identify and navigate to LGBTQ+ supportive establishments, such as bars, restaurants, cafes, community centers, and other venues and organizations verified as safe spaces.
The LGBTQ+ Safe Spaces includes verified safe locations and real-time updates while joining a suite of premium features with in the UrSafe app:
1. Verified Safe Locations: The app provides a comprehensive directory of LGBTQ+-friendly establishments thoroughly vetted to ensure a safe and inclusive environment.
2. Real-Time Updates: Users can rely on the app's real-time updates to stay informed about new safe spaces and receive alerts regarding any changes in safety status or potential risks in their vicinity.
3. Panic Button and Emergency Services Integration: The UrSafe app continues to offer its core personal safety features, including a panic button that instantly alerts emergency contacts and authorities in an emergency, Squads which confirms a user has reached a pre-determined location safely to friends and family members, live video stream and crash detection, among many other security features.
UrSafe Technologies is committed to ongoing collaboration with LGBTQ+ organizations, community leaders, and advisors to expand the network of safe spaces and provide comprehensive support to LGBTQ+ community members.
"Everyone needs to feel safe and supported in all situations; this is why we built the UrSafe App, and it has been our constant focus,” said Anthony Oyogoa M.D., CEO of UrSafe Technologies. "The LGBTQ+ SafeSpaces feature is an important step toward ensuring members of the LGBTQ+ community are empowered to navigate their surroundings with greater confidence and peace of mind."
The LGBTQ+ Safe Spaces feature is now available for users of the UrSafe app on iOS and Android platforms. To learn more about UrSafe Technologies and its commitment to personal safety, visit www.ursafe.com.
About UrSafe
UrSafe offers hands-free, voice-activated SOS fully integrated with emergency services (911) in
more than 150 countries. UrSafe has integrated with educational institutions, global rideshare
providers, social meet-up apps, telecom providers, employee benefits providers, global travel
insurance partners, and NGOs that work with people at risk of domestic or situational violence.
UrSafe’s app is available for iOS and Android devices. Visit UrSafe.com to learn more.
