Senator Art Haywood Responds to The Supreme Court Decision on Affirmative Action

HARRISBURG – June 29, 2023 –  Senator Art Haywood (D-4) issued the following statement in response to the US Supreme Court Decision to strike down affirmative action programs at Harvard, UNC and across the nation.

“Today, the Supreme Court put our nation in reverse by ending affirmative action in college admissions.  For a nation that has repeatedly rejected comprehensive reparations for Black Americans, affirmative action has been a narrow remedy to the oppression of 200 years of enslavement, 100 years of Jim Crow terror and segregation, and continued systemic racial discrimination.

“The Court’s decision makes way for new 21st century segregation.  Now college admission officers and recruiters are told to put back on the same blinders that prevented them from seeing black talent for centuries.

“Despite today’s decision, we will not go back. We remain steadfast in our determination to build a new American majority, where leadership in both the business and government mirrors the diversity of our great nation.”

