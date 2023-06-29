State Senator Jay Costa Reacts to Supreme Court Decision Striking Down Affirmative Action, Expresses Disappointment 

Harrisburg, PA – June 29, 2023 – Today, the Supreme Court decided in a 6-3 decision to strike down affirmative action in the case of Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College.

Democratic Leader Jay Costa, representing the 43rd senatorial district, releases the following reaction:

“I am extremely disheartened that the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action, a much-needed tool for ensuring young people of every race and background get a shot at a great college education and a full, happy life,” said Senator Costa. “Along with my colleagues in the PA Senate Democratic Caucus, I will continue to champion legislation that delivers a great higher-education experience for every Pennsylvanian.”

At 1 PM, Pennsylvania legislators will attend a press conference to add their voices to the chorus of disappointment regarding this decision. The livestream can be viewed here: PLBC Affirmative Action Response – YouTube

