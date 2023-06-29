SDDOT Transit Office Earns Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Grants Dedicated to Advancing Local Projects

For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) has received three grants totaling $2,603,378 to support local transit agencies’ buses and bus facilities. The communities impacted by these grants are Aberdeen, the Black Hills, Brookings, Huron, and Pierre.

“It is significant that the SDDOT Transit Office was awarded three sizable discretionary grants in collaboration with the transit agencies we work with daily across the state,” said Joel Jundt, Secretary of Transportation. “Earning these substantial grant awards demonstrates our shared goal, hard work, and dedication to working together to provide excellent services for the people of South Dakota.”

These grants are supported by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities and Low- and No-Emission (Low-No) Vehicle programs.

Grant Awards:

SDDOT, on behalf of Aberdeen Ride Line and Community Transit of Watertown/Sisseton Inc., will receive grant funding in the amount of $1,006,750 for nine new alternative, ethanol-fueled buses to reduce tailpipe emissions in the city of Aberdeen and 15 counties. The new buses will improve safety and reliability and reduce maintenance costs while also providing a more comfortable passenger ride.

SDDOT, on behalf of the Brookings Area Transit Authority, will receive grant funding in the amount of $320,000 for a new bus storage facility to help improve safety and transit services. The project will include an office area, bus storage, restrooms, and a wash bay, providing much needed operation space.

SDDOT, on behalf of River Cities Public Transit (Pierre), Prairie Hills Transit (the Black Hills), and People’s Transit (Huron), will receive grant funding in the amount of $1,276,628 to buy nine low-emission propane buses and conversion equipment to reduce tailpipe emissions and enhance energy conservation.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-