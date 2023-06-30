NBRPA AND DALLAS CHAPTER BRING FULL COURT PRESS PROGRAM TO DALLAS, TEXAS

NBRPA NBRPA - Full Court Press - Dallas

- LEGENDS LED LOCAL YOUTH FROM DALLAS POLICE DEPT. OUTREACH GROUP IN BASKETBALL ACTIVITIES AND LIFE SKILLS CURRICULUM -

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) and its Dallas Chapter teamed up to bring basketball fun and life skills lessons to youth from the Dallas Police Department Outreach Group on Saturday, June 24th at LG Pinkston High School – which produced Dink Pate - the youngest American born, professional basketball player, and who is currently signed to play with the NBA’s G-League Ignite. Led by NBRPA Chapter President Willie Davis, NBA Legends Morlon Wiley, and Jimmy King, local youth participated in a wide array of basketball instruction including proper passing and shooting techniques, defensive drills and the value of teamwork. Additionally, the youth were treated to in-depth conversations with the NBRPA Legends on the importance of respect, mentorship, and leadership.

During the event, participants were treated to special gifts from longtime NBRPA partners including:

• Jr. NBA/NBRPA T-Shirt,

• Mitchell & Ness Hats,

• Panini NBA Trading Cards.

Full Court Press is designed to support the development of participating youth both on and off the court through basketball instruction, mentorship, and an innovative life skills curriculum. Several Legends of Basketball, both men and women with NBA, WNBA, ABA and/or Harlem Globetrotters backgrounds, serve as basketball coaches and mentors for the 150-200 youth at each clinic while NBRPA community partners offer additional life skills programming.

Since 2013, the NBRPA has held over 100 Full Court Press: Prep for Success clinics impacting more than 7,500 underserved youth both locally and globally. With your support, Full Court Press and the NBRPA can increase their impact by donating here.

For more information about the program, or to get involved, please visit https://www.legendsofbasketball.com/fullcourtpress/

To view images of Full Court Press Program in Dallas please visit:

https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjAKzTV

(PHOTO CREDIT: NBRPA)

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Nancy Lieberman, CJ Kupec, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown and Robert Horry. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

