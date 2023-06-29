SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 11, 2023 – (NYSE: STEM)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.



CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Stem securities: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to certain documents issued in connection with the merger consummated on April 28, 2021, by and among the Company, STPK Merger Sub Corp., and Stem, Inc., a private Delaware corporation; and/or (b) between March 4, 2021, and February 16, 2023, both dates inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Legacy Stem suffered from material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting related to accounting for the deferred cost of goods sold and inventory, certain revenue recognition calculations, and internal-use capitalized software calculations; (ii) the Company had overstated Legacy Stem's and its own post-Merger business and financial prospects; (iii) Stem's software revenue did not makeup 100% of the Company's services revenue; (iv) Stem had overstated the benefits expected to flow from its AP partnership; and (v) as a result, the offering documents and defendants public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

DEADLINE: July 11, 2023

