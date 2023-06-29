Zoo Miami Partners with Miami Friendors to Launch the Exciting New Zoo Miami Farmers’ Market
The market welcomes artisans and craftsmen from the local community and beyond.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoo Miami, the fifth largest zoo in the United States, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Miami Friendors, one of the leading vendor event management platforms in Miami, to launch the highly anticipated Zoo Miami Farmers’ Market. The market, which will take place on the first weekend of every month, starting July 2023, is set to welcome artisans and craftsmen from the local community and beyond.
The Zoo Miami Farmers’ Market will be located at the zoo’s main entrance promenade prior to entering the zoo. It aims to create a vibrant space where guests can experience the best of Miami's local talent, craftsmanship, and creativity.
This collaboration combines the natural beauty and appeal of Zoo Miami's expansive grounds with the expertise of Miami Friendors in connecting vendors to events.
Artisans and craftsmen are invited to showcase their unique products at the Zoo Miami Farmers’ Market. Attendees can expect to discover a diverse range of handmade goods, including art, jewelry, home decor, clothing, and more. This curated selection will provide an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to connect with a wide audience and showcase their talents to the thousands of guests that visit Zoo Miami daily.
This market is not only a platform for local artisans and craftsmen to exhibit their incredible work but also an opportunity for guests to experience something truly special by supporting their local small businesses. Admission to Zoo Miami is an additional cost, but access to the Farmers’ Market is free.
For more information about the Zoo Miami Farmers’ Market visit
https://www.zoomiami.org/upcoming-events/event/3220420
For vending information, please visit www.miamifriendors.com/zoomiami or follow
@miamifriendors.
About Zoo Miami: Zoo Miami, located at 12400 SW 152 St, Miami, Florida, is the largest and oldest zoological garden in Florida and the fifth largest in the United States. It is also part of Miami-Dade County’s Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Department. With its mission of wildlife conservation, education, and community engagement, Zoo Miami is home to over 2,500 animals from around the world.
About Miami Friendors: Miami Friendors is one of the leading vendor event management platforms in Miami, dedicated to connecting vendors to markets, festivals, and events.
Adriana Martinez
Miami Friendors
+1 (305) 209-2434
adriana@miamifriendors.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook