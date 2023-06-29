Andorran Luxury Mountain Chalet Set to Auction via Concierge Auctions, Marking Presence in 36th Country

Casa Comprar, a Luxury Mountain Chalet in The Pyrenees Mountains of Sant Julià De Lòria, Andorra Terrace with sweeping views of the Sant Julià valley One of the most striking private properties in Sant Julià Four levels of spacious areas for effortless entertaining Hot Tub Jacuzzi and Turkish steam room with His and Hers Shower room

In cooperation with Keila Diaz of CISA Immobiliària S.L.U, the luxury chalet, Casa Comprar, is scheduled to auction in July.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering four-season Pyrenean delights, the luxurious mountain villa Casa Comprar blends into its scenic natural setting, built for effortless entertaining. Listed for €3.5 million, the property is scheduled to auction with a €1.25 million Reserve next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Keila Diaz of CISA Immobiliària S.L.U. Bidding is scheduled to be held 20–25 July via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Owning this property within Andorra's Pyrenees Mountains provides any buyer a perfect blend of security, various varieties of leisure both in winter and summer, and great advantages to start new and innovative businesses, thus favoring a stable and calm lifestyle,” stated Diaz. “With Andorra's favorable tax advantages, it also presents an appealing investment and leisure destination for both nature enthusiasts and financial growth seekers.”

Four well-appointed levels—spanning 2,400-square-meters—flow seamlessly from private to communal spaces, giving the foundation for bringing a unique vision to the villa’s next chapter. Relax in the upper-level primary sanctuary featuring incredible views, a spa bath, and a private office. On the main level, enjoy an apres-ski cocktail around the 360-degree fireplace in the circular living room or an al fresco meal from the barbeque on the terrace against the alpine backdrop. Find serenity in the spa and sauna, offer tastings from the wine cellar, or indulge in competition in the game room. Guests will appreciate the added privacy of a separate space.

Other notable features include a natural stone exterior and oversized windows for abundant natural light; five total bedrooms and four bathrooms; a chef’s kitchen complete with a butler’s pantry, eat-in breakfast area and walk-in pantry, custom cabinetry, natural Granite countertops, and slab backsplash; a top floor primary suite with expansive views, a sitting room, Rose Marble spa bathroom with soaking tub, double vanity, glass shower, 24kt Gold plated taps, a custom walk-in closet, and private home office; entertaining areas, including a formal dining for up to 20 people, a second living room, bar, wine cellar, gym, billiards-Snooker and table tennis room, a hot tub Jacuzzi and Turkish steam room, and his and hers shower room; and a separate one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest apartment with a living room, kitchen, and four-car garage.

“We’re thrilled to announce our presence in yet again another international market,” stated Paulina Kimbel, Vice President of Business Development with Concierge Auctions. “By leveraging our international database in partnership with CISA Immobiliària’s local expertise, we plan to garner a competitive field of bidders for an exciting auction come the end of July.”

The estate is located in the principality of Sant Julià De Lòria, just ten minutes outside Andorra’s capital, Andorra La Vella. The Pyrenees Alps provide a panoramic backyard, featuring views and outdoor adventure at every turn. Three world-class ski areas await, all under a 45-minute drive from the property’s front door. Scenic slopes beckon from expansive Granvalira; Vallnord/Pal-Arinsal offers a variety of family-friendly, high-altitude slopes, while Ordino-Arcalis boasts the best snowfall and an abundance of off-piste terrain great for experienced enthusiasts. All of this comes with a laid-back apres scene flavored by tapas. Mild alpine summers reveal miles of mountain trails perfect for mountain biking and trekking. Located at La Rabassa Mountain, Naturland—featuring Tobotronc, the longest alpine slide in the world at 5.3 kilometers—awaits for fun with family and friends. Head into the capital city for duty-free shopping and to explore the cobblestone streets and Romanesque architecture of the old town, Barri Antic. Transportation is made simple with daily hourly routes via Andbus from Barcelona and Toulouse, just a one hour trip to l’Hospitalet près l’Andorre train station with an overnight train to Paris, two and a half hours from Barcelona, and Barcelona-El Prat Airport, and thee hours to Toulouse, France, and Toulouse-Blagnac Airport.

Casa Comprar is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.