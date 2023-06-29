Submit Release
Governor Newsom Condemns Supreme Court’s Majority Opinion on Affirmative Action

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement on the United States Supreme Court decision to upend longstanding precedent regarding race in college admissions:

“The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has yet again upended longstanding precedent, changing the law just because they now have the votes to do so, without any care for the costs to society and students around the country. Right-wing activists — including those donning robes — are trying to take us back to the era of book bans and segregated campuses. As Justices Sotomayor and Jackson put it powerfully, no one benefits from ignorance: diverse schools are an essential component of the fabric of our democratic society. While the path to equal opportunity has now been narrowed for millions of students, no court case will ever shatter the California Dream. Our campus doors remain open for all who want to work hard — and our commitment to diversity, equity, and equal opportunity has never been stronger.”

