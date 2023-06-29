Times Higher Education Delegation Visits MPU to Promote International Collaboration

MACAU, June 29 - The delegation from Times Higher Education (THE) led by Simone Dilena, President of Asia-Pacific of THE, visited Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) on 27 June and was welcomed by Prof. Im Sio Kei, Rector of MPU. The visit fosters international collaboration and enhances global impact of the University through discussions.

Committed to promoting global sustainable development, MPU has been actively extending its academic achievements to the wider community, Prof. Im shared in the meeting. It is exciting that MPU has been ranked 101 – 200th in the Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings 2023 in the scopes of “Decent Work and Economic Growth” as well as “Sustainable Cities and Communities”, with a leap forward year by year.

Simone Dilena introduced the development trend of higher education worldwide, and recognised MPU’s global presence and its significant contributions to global sustainability. She offered valuable insights on the University’s international partnerships, and expressed her optimism for deeper cooperation with MPU, working together for the benefits of global higher education development and cultivation of outstanding talents.

Attendees included, amongst others, Mei Mei Lim, Director of Consultancy; Sophia Li, Regional Director (Greater China); Sylvia Kee, Jessica Wang and Charice Wang, Strategic Solutions Managers, from Times Higher Education; Prof. Chan Tong Lam, Associate Dean of Faculty of Applied Sciences; Christy Cheong, Head of Academic Affairs Department; and Maggie Hau, Head of Pedagogic and Research Affairs Office, from MPU.