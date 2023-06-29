“MICE+Tourism” Synergy IPIM Leads 20 Macao Enterprises to Build “PSC Mart – Portuguese-speaking Countries Products and Services Experience Zone” at MITE

MACAU, June 29 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will set up the “PSC Mart – Portuguese-speaking Countries Products and Services Experience Zone” at the 11th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE), where 20 Macao enterprises will exhibit and market featured products from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao. At the same venue, the “Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform”, “China-PSC Business Compass”, “Economic & Trade Co-operation and Human Resources Portal between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries” and other IPIM services will be concurrently promoted to highlight the role of Macao as the China-PSCs platform, aiming to facilitate the development of SMEs in Macao by leveraging the “MICE+Tourism” synergy.

The 11th MITE will be staged at Halls A and B, Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao from 30 June to 2 July. It’s the fourth consecutive year for IPIM to set up an exhibition zone at MITE.

Marketing displays of featured products from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao

This year, the PSC Mart is located at Exhibition Area B3, covering a total area of 180 square metres, divided into two parts, namely the “Portuguese-speaking Countries and Macao Featured Products Pop-up Mart” and “Image Showcase”.

At the “Portuguese-speaking Countries and Macao Featured Products Pop-up Mart”, 20 Macao enterprises organised by IPIM will showcase the made-in-Macao products, Macao brands, Macao designs and products from Portuguese-speaking countries, with various categories covering food, wine products, medical supplies, leisure products, cultural and creative products. In addition, exhibitors will participate in the livestream selling arranged by MITE, further tapping the mainland market through network and new media advertising.

China-PSCs platform services helping enterprises learn more

The “Image Show” will display a number of IPIM services related to the China-PSCs platform, such as the “Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform”, “China-PSC Business Compass”, “Economic & Trade Co-operation and Human Resources Portal between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries”, with a variety of showcases of featured products and handicrafts from Portuguese-speaking countries, photo booths featuring Macao world heritage attractions, for the purpose of further enriching trade visitors’ exhibition experience, helping them better enjoy the cultural mixture of China and Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as promoting the roles and functions of Macao as the China-PSCs platform.