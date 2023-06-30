Is The Answer celebrates successful first year by welcoming Sherry Wilcox to lead on Insights & Research
EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Answer, the business change agency that combines community growth methodology, social media strategy and employee engagement psychology, is delighted to announce that Sherry Wilcox has joined the consulting stable with a specific focus on Insights & Research. Sherry brings over 15 years of experience in leading social listening, insights and research projects for some of the world's most successful brands, including Toyota, Keurig, Mondelez, Heinz, Roche, Etsy, MolsonCoors, Visa, Nissan, SAP and HSBC.
This announcement comes as Is The Answer celebrates the successful completion of its first operational year, marked by the signing of its 10th client. The consultancy’s rapid growth and commitment to delivering innovative solutions for sustainable and people-focused business growth have positioned it as a leading influence in the transformation sector.
CEO Blaise Grimes-Viort said, "We are thrilled that Sherry is joining our team of consultants at Is The Answer. Her deep understanding of insights and research, combined with her exemplary leadership skills, will be valuable as we continue to drive change and deliver exceptional results for our clients. I am excited to work with Sherry again and confident that her expertise will further elevate our capabilities in meshing human engagement, technology and business growth."
Sherry Wilcox on joining Is The Answer, "I feel privileged to have the chance to work with Blaise again. He's putting together a talented and passionate team, and I'm excited to be a part of it. The agency's commitment to driving sustainable transformation and achieving tangible business results through the application of community building principles and social media technology is truly inspiring. What sets this consultancy apart is not only its dedication to its clients’ success, but also its focus on making a positive impact. I look forward to leveraging insights and research to provide our clients with innovative strategies that deliver meaningful people-centered results."
About Is The Answer:
Is The Answer is a leading change agency delivering transformative business strategies. With a team of dedicated experts, the agency partners with clients to drive change, solve complex challenges, and achieve meaningful results through the application of community building methodologies, social media technology and employee engagement. Is The Answer combines insights, research, and innovative thinking to deliver customized operational solutions that empower its clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.
