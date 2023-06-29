Dr. Christine King Farris, Distinguished Educator, Author, Sister of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., passes at 95

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The King Center announces the passing of King Family matriarch, Dr. Christine King Farris at the age 95. Dr. Farris transitioned peacefully on the morning of June 29, with family members at her side. She was the first child of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Sr., and Mrs. Alberta Williams King and the sister of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and Rev. Alfred Daniel Williams King. The family will announce funeral arrangements at a later date.

Dr. Farris’ life overflowed with acts of faith, service, love, and education, that inspired the world for almost a century. She was the longest-serving member of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where she was a trustee, soloist, and leader. Her family is etched in Ebenezer’s 137-year history, starting with her grandfather, Rev. Adam Daniel Williams, father, and brothers, who served as senior pastors and co-pastors, respectively.

Influenced by her mother’s love for gospel music, church hymns, and spirituals, Dr. Farris became one of Ebenezer’s soloists. Ebenezer was one of the first Atlanta churches to televise worship services in the 1970s. The church broadcast aired Sunday mornings on WAGA-TV, now Fox5 Atlanta. Dr. Farris served as one of the producers of the televised service.

Dr. Farris was born Willie Christine King on September 11, 1927. Following the footsteps of her mother and grandmother, Dr. Farris attended Spelman College earning a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1948. Two years later, she earned a master’s degree in the social foundations of education from Columbia University and a second master’s degree in special education in 1958. Dr. Farris received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters Degree from Bennett College.

Dr. Farris began her teaching career in the Atlanta Public Schools System at W.H. Crogman Elementary School. After serving eight years, she returned to her alma mater, Spelman, serving as the Freshman Reading Program’s director. She was one of Spelman College’s longest-serving, tenured professors, impacting students’ lives for 56 years, from 1958 to 2014. During her tenure, Dr. Farris was also appointed as an adjunct professor at Morehouse College and Atlanta University.

On August 19, 1960, Dr, Farris married Isaac Newton Farris, Sr. Their marriage remained an example of love and commitment until his death on December 30, 2017. Her husband, an entrepreneur, ordained deacon and trustee at Ebenezer, supported his wife throughout her work as an educator, activist, and church trustee.

Dr. Farris worked diligently to help build The King Center, founded by her sister-in-law, Mrs. Coretta Scott King in June 1968. As a founding board member and long-time volunteer, she served as vice president, treasurer, and chief financial officer; later becoming senior vice president and ultimately vice chair and treasurer. Dr. Farris led a cadre of educators in developing Kingian Nonviolence curricula, such as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Infusion Model for Teaching Nonviolent Principles to grades K through 12. She also wrote the first intermediate-level textbook on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. Farris served as the first director of The Martin Luther King, Jr. Early Learning Center.

Dr. Farris chaired the planning committees for The King Center’s Salute to Greatness Dinner and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ecumenical Service, which later became The Martin Luther King, Jr, Commemorative Service held in honor of her brother’s birthday and national holiday. For more than thirty years she also served as a presider for the Ecumenical/Commemorative Service.

In 2015, The King Center established The Christine King Farris Distinguished Legacy of Service Award, as one of its Salute to Greatness Awards. Dr. Farris was also its first recipient. In 2021, the award was renamed The Christine King Farris Legacy of Service in Education as a part of the inaugural Beloved Community Awards.

Dr. Farris received numerous awards and commendations including Spelman’s first Fannie Lou Hamer Outstanding Community Service Award, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work, the International Reading Association (IRA) Teachers’ Choice Award, The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) Septima Clark Award, and the Hyatt Hotels Heritage Community Service Award.

Dr. Farris authored two children’s books, My Brother Martin, and March On: The Day My Brother Changed the World, as well as her autobiography, Through It All: Reflection on My Life, My Family, and My Faith.

The family will continue Dr. Christine King Farris’ work through. The Christine King Farris Legacy Foundation, Inc., established in 2022 to honor her 95th birthday. The foundation raises funds to support Leadership Development and the Christine King Farris Scholarship at Spelman College.

Dr. Farris was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac N. Farris, Sr. in 2017. She is survived by her children Isaac Newton Farris, Jr. and Dr. Angela Farris Watkins and her granddaughter, Farris Christine Watkins.

