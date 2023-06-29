Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Supreme Court’s Harvard, University of North Carolina Affirmative Action Decision

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement today after the court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and SFFA v. University of North Carolina, et al.:

“The Supreme Court ruling today weakens efforts to make higher education more accessible to members of historically underrepresented groups. People of color have been excluded from attending medical school and joining medical organizations for generations. While progress has been made, there is still a significant deficit in the number of Black and Latino doctors and medical students.

“We need more health workers, especially those who look like and share the experiences of the people they serve. This builds trust between provider and patient, and helps to improve the overall quality of care. This ruling will make it even more difficult for the nation’s colleges and universities to help create future health experts and workers that reflect the diversity of our great nation. The health and wellbeing of Americans will suffer as a result.”