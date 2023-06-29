Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on CDC's Historic Recommendation Allowing Older and Immunocompromised Adults to Receive the RSV Vaccine

CDC Recommendation Follows the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' (ACIP) Recommendations for the Use of New GSK and Pfizer RSV Vaccines for People Ages 60 Years and Older

Today, in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommendation of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine for seniors over 60, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement:



"For the first time in U.S. history, people 60 years and older can now receive a vaccine for protection against the RSV virus. With this CDC recommendation, the Administration is ensuring that Americans have access to stronger protection against circulating respiratory viruses. As we prepare for the fall vaccine campaign, we will follow the data and science to protect our nation's most vulnerable older adults, those living in nursing or long-term care facilities, and the immunocompromised."

These new vaccines – the first licensed in the U.S. to protect against RSV – are expected to be available this fall for people ages 60 and older, using shared clinical decision-making meaning these individuals may receive a single dose of the vaccine based on discussions with their health care provider about whether RSV vaccination is right for them.