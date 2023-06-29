Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,856 in the last 365 days.

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on CDC's Historic Recommendation Allowing Older and Immunocompromised Adults to Receive the RSV Vaccine

CDC Recommendation Follows the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' (ACIP) Recommendations for the Use of New GSK and Pfizer RSV Vaccines for People Ages 60 Years and Older

Today, in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommendation of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine for seniors over 60, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement:  
  
"For the first time in U.S. history, people 60 years and older can now receive a vaccine for protection against the RSV virus. With this CDC recommendation, the Administration is ensuring that Americans have access to stronger protection against circulating respiratory viruses. As we prepare for the fall vaccine campaign, we will follow the data and science to protect our nation's most vulnerable older adults, those living in nursing or long-term care facilities, and the immunocompromised."

These new vaccines – the first licensed in the U.S. to protect against RSV – are expected to be available this fall for people ages 60 and older, using shared clinical decision-making meaning these individuals may receive a single dose of the vaccine based on discussions with their health care provider about whether RSV vaccination is right for them.

You just read:

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on CDC's Historic Recommendation Allowing Older and Immunocompromised Adults to Receive the RSV Vaccine

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more