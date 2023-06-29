Local 18007 Gas Workers Union Elects First Minority President Arnell Newman to Take the Organization into the Future

President Arnell Newman Local 18007 Gas Workers Union

My vision is to bring Local 18007 to the forefront. We want our members to be acknowledged during the extreme conditions we face and our commitment to service during the pandemic.” — Arnell Newman, President Local 18007

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local 18007 Gas Workers Union announces Arnell Newman as the new President. For the first time in nearly a century, the 1,000+ member union elected a minority to lead the organization into the future. Newman’s rise to power is a beacon of light to “the young and diverse workforce that can identify and relate to the possibility of starting from the entry-level and being able to lead when the opportunity arises.”

Rising in the ranks from laborer to Crew Leader in record time, Newman learned the intricacies of the work from the ground up. His unique ability to understand unions and management gives him a unparalleled insight into labor and industry relations. Newman has already raised the bar by implementing a marketing team with a robust social media strategy. This sought-after skillset that was honed over his 30 years in the industry has positioned Newman as a thought leader in this space.

“As the new President, my vision is to bring Local 18007 to the forefront. Often we are overlooked by other utility companies here in Chicago. We want our members to be acknowledged during the extreme conditions we face and our commitment to service during the pandemic.” says Newman.

Over the last three decades, Newman acted in several roles, including as an observer on the P.E.A.C.E. team. Always putting the needs of his brothers and sisters first, Arnell was promoted to a seat on the Steering Committee, where he fought for stricter safety guidelines while also implementing real-time measures to safeguard his members. He believes “when workers are taken care of, everyone benefits.”

During his tenure, Newman seeks to highlight the importance of their work. The Chicago native holds his top-tier team to a model of excellence by insisting upon the timely completion of tasks as well as following mandated regulations. He says the Local 18007 is “best described as the best of the best in the natural gas sector who are challenged with federally regulated tasks and testing. Our employer- Peoples Gas- holds this extensive testing and training to a higher standard.”

Newman is proud of the diverse organization adding, “On average, union workers’ wages are 27% higher than their nonunion counterparts.” Going one step further, Local 18007 adds that 8 out of 10 union members work for entities that provide healthcare benefits.

Arnell is passionate about his work to continue to promote the welfare of “The safest, most productive, highest skilled workers in the world.”

For more information contact info@gasworkers.org.

Local 18007