Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Analysis 2023-2027: Estimated Market Size, Lucrative Segments And Key Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the cardiac biomarkers testing market forecasts the global cardiac biomarkers testing market size to grow from $10.8 billion in 2022 to $12.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11%. The cardiac biomarkers testing market size is expected to grow to $18.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 11%.



Learn More In-Depth On The Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-biomarkers-testing-global-market-report

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is likely to drive the cardiac biomarkers testing market forward. A disorder that affects the heart or blood vessels is referred to as cardiovascular disease. Cardiac biomarker tests aid in assessing the levels of biomarkers to quickly determine the severity and extent of a heart attack. As a result, as the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders rises, so will the demand for cardiac biomarker testing solutions. According to a report published by the American Heart Association, a non-profit organisation located in the United States dedicated to treating heart disease and stroke, cardiovascular disease (CVD) was responsible for approximately 19.1 million deaths worldwide in 2020. The age-adjusted death rate was 239.8 individuals per 100,000. 7354.1 per 100,000 was the age-adjusted prevalence rate. In 2020, the highest rates of CVD-related mortality were found in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. As a result, an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is propelling the cardiac biomarkers testing market forward.

Major players in the cardiac biomarkers testing market are Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9436&type=smp

Product innovation is a key trend that is gaining traction in the cardiac biomarker testing market. To maintain their market position, major businesses in the cardiac biomarker testing market are focusing on producing innovative products. For example, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, a German medical technology business, will release the Atellica VTLi Patient-Side Immunoassay Analyzer in October 2021. The Atellica VTLi Patient-Side Immunoassay Analyzer is distinguished by its high-sensitivity troponin I test from a fingerstick sample. Clinicians and healthcare workers can improve patient outcomes by employing it to identify a heart attack quickly and reliably in eight minutes.

North America was the largest region in the cardiac biomarkers testing market in 2022. The regions covered in the global cardiac biomarkers testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global cardiac biomarkers testing market is segmented by biomarkers type into creatine kinase (CK-mb), troponins, myoglobin, natriuretic peptides (BNP and NT-pro-BNP), ischemia-modified albumin (ima), other biomarkers types; by application into congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, myocardial infarction, atherosclerosis, other applications; by end-user into hospitals, specialty clinics.

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the cardiac biomarkers testing market size, cardiac biomarkers testing market segments, cardiac biomarkers testing market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model