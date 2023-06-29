GREATER GOOD CHARITIES AND JACKSON GALAXY ANNOUNCE NEW CAT PAWSITIVE 360 INITIATIVE TO HELP SAVE MORE CAT LIVES AND IMPROVE THEIR WELL-BEING IN AND OUT OF THE SHELTER

The Jackson Galaxy Project’s “Cat Pawsitive 360” is Made Possible by The Life of Riley at Spring Point

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Wash., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Greater Good Charities , a global nonprofit, and Jackson Galaxy announce a new Cat Pawsitive 360 initiative to help save more cat lives and improve their well-being in and out of the shelter. Cat Pawsitive 360 events are being hosted in local communities across the U.S. to engage and immerse animal welfare representatives in a wide range of sheltering topics approached from a cat-centric point of view.

Cat Pawsitive 360 is an initiative of Greater Good Charities’ Jackson Galaxy Project (JGP) and is made possible by The Life of Riley at Spring Point. JGP is founded by Jackson Galaxy, New York Times bestselling author, renowned cat behavior and wellness expert with over 30 years of working in animal shelters, and longtime host of Animal Planet’s “My Cat From Hell.” The Jackson Galaxy Project is a program of Greater Good Charities that seeks to improve the lives of cats at risk and help the people who care for them through innovative initiatives that educate, inspire, and empower staff, rescuers, and adopters.



“We are thrilled to introduce Cat Pawsitive 360 to animal welfare organizations across the country. The Jackson Galaxy Project recognizes each cat in an animal shelter or a rescue’s care, and each cat in the communities we serve, as a unique individual,” says Galaxy. “We also understand that each individual is part of the evolution of a distinct species who deserves their own voice and framework for teaching. By uniting these two approaches, we take a 360-degree view of the feline experience on everything from behavioral models to environmental enrichment in order to save more lives and improve the well-being of cats both in and out of the shelter."

Cat Pawsitive 360 events taking place in 2023 include Charleston, Ft. Lauderdale, Kansas City, Boise, Pittsburgh, and San Diego. These special “by invite only” two-day events cover the following sheltering topics:

Feline body language and communication

Shelter “Catification”

Pathway planning

Intake diversion and pet retention

Adoption counseling

Marketing outreach and strategies

Customer service

Feline behavior challenges

To learn more about The Jackson Galaxy Project and Cat Pawsitive 360, please visit:

https://greatergood.org/jackson-galaxy

