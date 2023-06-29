Opioids Market Size is projected to reach USD 32.25 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 1.95%: Straits Research

The global opioids market size was valued at USD 25.6 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 32.25 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 1.95% during the forecast period (2023–2031). Oxycodone was the segment that generated the most revenue in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period as oxycodone's global adoption rises.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opioids are medications used to treat severe or persistent pain, such as chronic headaches and backaches, by patients recovering from surgery or experiencing severe pain associated with cancer, as well as by adults and children who have been injured while playing sports or who have been severely injured in falls, auto accidents, or other incidents. Narcotics is another term for opiates. Depending on the patient, the situation, and the type and level of pain, doctors prescribe different types of opioids with varying potencies that can be administered in various ways. Despite the fact that some opioids can be used to treat cough and diarrhea, the majority of opioid prescriptions are used to treat moderate to severe pain. Opioid prescription medications consist of hydrocodone, oxycodone, codeine, fentanyl, methadone, morphine, and others. Opioids are the most frequently prescribed medications for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic pain. These analgesics are used to treat severe, constant pain in patients with terminal illnesses and to manage pain in cancer patients.





Strong Agonists Will Drive the Market

On a daily basis, many individuals worldwide experience pain. Specifically, the Chronic Pain Association of Canada (CPAC) estimated in its 2019 report that chronic pain patients experienced a decline in quality of life as their pain increased. In addition, between 17 and 31% of individuals experience chronic pain. 50% of hospitalized patients experience acute pain of moderate to severe intensity. The annual direct medical costs per patient for the treatment of chronic pain ranged from $10,000 to $14,000.

A drug molecule that activates specific brain receptors is known as an agonist. This agonist produces a significant physiological/pharmacological response when only a small number of receptors are occupied, indicating that the drug has high intrinsic activity. Fentanyl, morphine, dihydromorphinone, meperidine, oxycodone, and oxymorphone are examples of opioids that act as potent agonists.

Methadone is a potent agonist that effectively treats dependence on opioid drugs (such as heroin). Opioid receptors undergo significant conformational changes in response to the binding of potent agonists.

The Need to Combat Pain and A Rising Geriatric Population Is Driving The Market

Due to a rise in demand for pain, cough, and diarrhea-treating products, the market for opioids is anticipated to experience significant expansion over the forecast period. Increased consumption of these drugs to combat pain and an increase in the proportion of the geriatric population that is highly susceptible to orthopedic pain are some of the primary factors driving the expansion of the market. In addition, the global increase in the number of individuals suffering from chronic pains is notably high. This is expected to drive the global opioid market's expansion. According to the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, the prevalence of high-impact chronic pain in the United States was 7.4 percent. In addition, an increase in disposable income in emerging markets such as India, China, and others contributes to the expansion of the market.

Research and Developments Are Expected To Bring In New Opportunities

Increasing research and development in the synthesis of hybrids targeting opioid and neurokinin receptors is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for market participants. In December 2019, for instance, researchers from the Medical University of Lodz reported the synthesis, structure-activity relationship, and pharmacological characterization of a series of hybrids combining opioid pharmacophores with either substance P (SP) fragments or neurokinin receptor (NK1) antagonist fragments in order to comprehend the role of the neurokinin system in opioid-induced antinociception.

According to a study by Eugenio Cavalli et al., published in the International Journal of Immunopathology and Pharmacology in 2019, the prevalence of neuropathic pain in the general population was estimated to range between 3 and 17 percent globally. Opioid therapy is, therefore, the cornerstone of orthopedic treatment for patients with moderate to severe pain, and this helps to drive the market's overall expansion. However, factors such as the introduction and legalization of cannabis as an alternative to opioids and prescription drug abuse are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 32.25 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 25.6 billion CAGR 1.95 % Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, Product Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Endo International plc, Lupin Limited, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Purdue Pharma L.P., AbbVie Inc., Fresenius Kabi, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Nesher Pharmaceuticals (USA) LLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Trevena Inc., and Aurobindo Pharma Limited. Key Market Opportunities Research and Developments Key Market Drivers Strong Agonists

The Need to Combat Pain and A Rising Geriatric Population

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the opioids market in 2022, accounting for the largest market size, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. In the United States, regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration are approving an increasing number of products. In August of 2020, for instance, Trevena Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, received FDA approval for Olinvyk (oliceridine), an opioid medication indicated for short-term intravenous use in hospitals or other controlled clinical settings, such as during inpatient and outpatient procedures. Moreover, the rising incidence of orthopedic diseases, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes , a rise in disposable income, a surge in the geriatric population, and the presence of key market players in the region are the major factors driving the market growth in North America.

Furthermore, the rising number of cancer pain patients in the United States is accelerating the growth of the cancer survivor population, which in turn is driving the expansion of the market. According to a research article by Changchuan Jiang et al., published in JAMA Oncology Journal 2019, among 4,526 cancer survivors, 1,648 reported having chronic pain, and 768 had high-impact chronic pain (HICP), representing approximately 5.39 million and 2.5 million cancer survivors, respectively.

In the coming years, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the greatest growth as companies such as Purdue Pharma shift their focus to this region in an effort to strengthen their market position.

Key Highlights

The global opioids market size is projected to reach USD 32.25 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 1.95% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is projected to reach USD 32.25 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 1.95% during the forecast period (2023–2031). Strong agonists, the need to combat pain, and a rising geriatric population are driving the market.

The opioids market is segmented by product type, application, competitors , and geography.

, and geography. By 2031, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share, with the Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing market.

Recent Developments

Fujian Cancer Hospital initiated a phase III clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of fentanyl patch in opioid-naive patients with moderate cancer pain in September 2020 .

. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Trevena Inc. approval in March 2020 for OLINVYK (oliceridine), an opioid agonist indicated for the treatment of acute pain in adults.

for OLINVYK (oliceridine), an opioid agonist indicated for the treatment of acute pain in adults. Maxigesic IV, a non-opioid postoperative pain treatment, was introduced to the European market in July 2021 by Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA, a specialty biopharmaceutical company.

by Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA, a specialty biopharmaceutical company. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval to Trevena Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, in August 2020 for Olinvyk (oliceridine), an opioid medication indicated for short-term intravenous use in hospitals and other controlled clinical settings, such as during inpatient and outpatient procedures.





