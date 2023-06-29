Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX)

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 1, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Atlas Lithium Corporation (“Atlas Lithium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATLX) securities between March 25, 2022 and May 3, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On May 4, 2023, Bleecker Street Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Atlas Lithium “resembles many of the characteristics of a pump and dump”; that “Atlas Lithium’s CEO was previously associated with Hunter Wise Securities, a broker fined $105 million for claiming to sell physical gold that it didn’t have”; and that “[EF Hutton, a] similarly disastrous bank[,] handled ATLX’s most recent offering and uplisting in early January.”

On this news, Atlas Lithium’s stock price fell $12.95, or 43.3%, to close at $16.93 per share on May 4, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (2) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company’s stock; (3) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow CEO Fogassa and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium’s business was revealed; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Atlas Lithium securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 1, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

