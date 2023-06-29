Cardiometabolic Health Congress Hosts 2023 Women's Masterclass in California

In August 2023, Cardiometabolic Health Congress will host the annual Women’s Cardiometabolic Health and Wellness Masterclass at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informed by topics most relevant to cardiometabolic health providers, medical education leader Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) has announced another iteration of its Women’s Cardiometabolic Health and Wellness Masterclass. On Aug. 17-20, 2023, CMHC will host a faculty of luminaries in women's cardiometabolic care for its timely and anticipated annual event covering topics such as:

Cardiovascular health during pregnancy Cardiometabolic considerations in menopause Long-term obesity management in women across the lifespan Misconceptions about hypertension, dyslipidemia, and chronic kidney disease in women Improving sex-specific outcomes in heart failure Coronary and peripheral artery disease presentation in women Provider wellness, equity and burnout Industry solutions and practice-delivery improvement

In 2023, the wellness-inspired masterclass will once again be led by co-chairs Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, and Pam R. Taub, MD, but will be held at a new venue in Southern California: the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa. Harnessing the Laguna Cliff's rustic coastal landscape, attendees will be encouraged to connect with themselves and nature through several guided wellness activities and outdoor Zumba and Yoga sessions.

"As a women's cardiovascular health leader specializing in lipidology, I know firsthand that women’s cardiovascular and cardiometabolic care must be approached with unique tools and strategies. Not only can women present differently than men for things like cardiovascular disease and have unique consideration for managing dyslipidemia, but they’ll also need focused and evolving care throughout their lifespans from adolescence through childbearing years, into menopause and beyond," said the conference co-chair Dr. Erin Michos, associate professor of medicine and director of Women's Cardiovascular Health at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Because CMHC is committed to forging relationships with organizations that share a pursuit of bettering patient outcomes through unparalleled provider education, many like-minded regional and national organizations will be in attendance.

"We are pleased to announce our partnerships for the 2023 Women's Cardiometabolic Health and Wellness Masterclass. This year, we'll welcome delegates from the California Chapter of the American College of Cardiology, Women as One, WomenHeart, and American Society of Endocrine Physician Assistants to the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa for this women-led experience," said CMHC's general manager, Amanda Jamrogiewicz, CHCP. Jamrogiewicz added that CMHC will again welcome media partner Healio to the conference, whose delegates expertly distribute the clinical insights to their large audience through session summaries and on-site interviews published on healio.com.

Space at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa is limited. Because this event sells to capacity each year, CMHC recommends that interested providers register now to reserve a seat at this event.

###

The experts at CMHC are committed to creating education for practicing clinicians, students, and patients interested in the quickly evolving field of cardiometabolic health. The resources from CMHC include up-to-date research, breaking news, industry publications, and cutting-edge training through in-person conferences, on-demand digital courses, and live webinars. The aim of CMHC is to translate cutting-edge medical research into practical clinical strategies to help providers diagnose, treat, prevent, delay, and manage the entire spectrum of cardiometabolic disorders. Visit cardiometabolichealth.org to learn more.

Amanda Jamrogiewicz, CHCP Cardiometabolic Health Congress 561-997-0112 a.jamro@cardiometabolichealth.org