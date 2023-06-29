Task Management Software Market is Estimated to Observe Significant Growth 2023 to 2030

Reports And Data

The global task management software market size was USD 3.24 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global task management software market was USD 3.24 Billion in 2021, and it is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period. One of the main drivers of market revenue growth is the increasing need for enterprises to effectively manage tasks, enhance workforce utilization, simplify task prioritization, and monitor task completion time.

Task management software is utilized for overseeing tasks, tracking time, facilitating team collaboration, and making informed decisions regarding workflow. This software offers organizations a centralized platform for integrating and storing all discussions, decisions, and data related to team brainstorming activities, eliminating the need for team members to retain detailed information and enabling them to adhere to schedules. Moreover, task management software reduces the risk of losing crucial information, important tasks, and deadlines. It also enhances work efficiency and saves time and money by organizing and managing work processes. Furthermore, this software enables enterprises to concentrate on significant tasks, visualize the entire process to foster collaboration and understanding, and analyze work processes to identify and rectify errors, resulting in the timely execution of tasks for successful project completion. Additionally, task management software helps teams consolidate all their tasks in one place by utilizing cards, tickets, notes, calendars, and other tools, allowing them to focus better on their activities and manage their time effectively. The growing awareness of these benefits among organizations is expected to substantially drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

However, the availability of open-market software may slightly impede the revenue growth of the task management software market. Despite the various advantages offered by task management software, such as reliability and user-friendly interfaces, the demand for free open-source software poses security risks and vulnerabilities to cyberattacks. Consequently, stringent regulations are being enforced to restrict the usage of such software. Furthermore, the availability of free open-source task management software will also hinder market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Task management software market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe.

North America has the largest market adoption of the task management software owing to the presence of large multinationals and smart workforce in the industries

On premises segment of the Task management software market is expected to occupy the majority of the market accounting to almost around 82.2% share owing to presence of large number of free vendors and open source software.

The cloud deployment is projected to grow at a faster rate due to the increasing adoption of cloud based software and the benefits offered by it such as scalability, usability, and availability

The task management software is platform independent and can be supported by multiple operating systems such as Windows, Mac, Linux, Mobile OS, and others.

The marketing business function is estimated to hold the largest market share in the market. The marketing functions has numerous unique and repetitive tasks that needs quick actions and support as they are critical for the business

The small and medium sized enterprises have the fastest growth rate during the forecasted period as the SMEs have smaller budgets and smaller workforce forcing them to implement solutions for better resource utilization

IT and Telecom segment of the Task managements software market occupied almost 19.9% of the market because the ability of the software to achieve personal as well as collective goals.

The Services segment market has noted sturdy growth due to advancement and advent of technologies like AI and Machine leaning which have made faster and easier handling of consumers and increased the efficiency of the services provided.

Competitive Landscape:

Microsoft Corporation, Upland Software, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., Basecamp, LLC., Atlassian Corporation Plc., Evernote Corporation, Workfront, Inc., Clarizen, Inc., Asana, Inc., Wrike, Inc., Inflectra Corporation, and Redbooth, Inc.

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software

Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

On-Premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Business Function Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Marketing

Human Resource

Finance

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Retail

Others

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

